PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
Petrol d d : Cancellation of the 31st General Meeting of Shareholders of Petrol d.d., Ljubljana

04/03/2020 | 03:03am EDT

Pursuant to its decision of 2 April 2020 and with the Supervisory Board's approval, the Management Board of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana informs its shareholders of the

cancellation of the 31st General Meeting of Shareholders of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana convened for Thursday, 23 April 2020,

at 10 a.m. at the premises of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana, in the conference room at Dunajska cesta 48, 1000 Ljubljana, the convening of which was published on the website of AJPES, the website of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange (SEOnet) and the Company's website on 13 March 2020.

The cancellation decision was taken to comply with prohibitions laid down in Decree on the temporary prohibition of the gathering of people at public meetings at public events and other events in public places in the Republic of Slovenia and prohibition of movement outside the municipalities (Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia No. 38/2020) which was adopted to contain and control the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) epidemic.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board inform the shareholders that the financial calendar will updated with a new date of the General Meeting and that the Management Board will convene another General Meeting once the movement and gathering restrictions have been lifted.

The information about the cancellation of the General Meeting will be made publicly available also on the website of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, the SEOnet information system (http://seonet.ljse.si), the website of AJPES (http://www.ajpes.si) and the Company's official website (http://www.petrol.eu) as from 3 April 2020.

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 07:02:07 UTC
