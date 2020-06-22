Petrol d d : authorisation-form.pdf

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana tel.: 01 47 14 234www.petrol.si

Authorisation Form_________________________________

(shareholder's name, surname, company name)

_________________________________

(address)

_________________________________

(place and postal code)

PETROL d.d., LjubljanaDunajska cesta 50

1000 LJUBLJANA

AUTHORISATIONfor registration, participation and exercise of voting rights at the 31stGeneral Meeting of PETROL d.d.,

Ljubljana

I, the undersigned: _________________________________________________________ ,

(shareholder's or representative's name and surname, shareholder's company name)

hereby authorise__________________________________________________________________________________

(proxy's name, surname, address and PIN)

to register on my behalf for participation, participate on my behalf, and exercise my voting rights at the 31stGeneral Meeting of shareholders of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana, to be held at 10.00 a.m. on Thursday, 23rdJuly 2020, in Linhart Hall at Cankarjev dom, Prešernova cesta 10, 1000 Ljubljana, based on __________ shares issued by PETROL d.d., Ljubljana, designated as PETG, held by me. The proxy should produce a personal document if requested to do so.

If the shareholder has already registered for the General Meeting of shareholders this power of attorney may also be forwarded to the company e-mail address:skupscina@petrol.si, otherwise it should be mailed in the original to the company address.

Date and place:_________________ ________________________________________________________________________

(shareholder's or representative's personal signature, legal entity's stamp/seal, if used)

