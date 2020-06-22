Log in
PETROL D.D.

PETROL D.D.

(PETG)
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange - 06/19
320 EUR   0.00%
03:22aPETROL D D : invitation-23.7.2020.pdf
PU
03:22aPETROL D D : registration-form.pdf
PU
03:22aPETROL D D : authorisation-form.pdf
PU
Petrol d d : registration-form.pdf

06/22/2020 | 03:22am EDT

PETROL, Slovenska energetska družba, d.d., Ljubljana Dunajska c. 50, 1000 Ljubljana tel.: 01 47 14 234www.petrol.si

Registration Form_________________________________

(shareholder's name, surname, company name)

_________________________________

(address)

_________________________________

(place and postal code)

PETROL d.d., LjubljanaDunajska cesta 50

1000 LJUBLJANA

REGISTRATION FOR PARTICIPATIONin the 31stGeneral Meeting of Shareholders of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana

I, the undersigned: _______________________________________________________,

(shareholder's or representative's name and surname, shareholder's or proxy's company name)

hereby register

the shareholder's participation in the 31stGeneral Meeting of Shareholders of PETROL d.d., Ljubljana, to be held at 10.00 a.m. on Thursday, 23rdJuly 2020, in Linhart Hall at Cankarjev dom, Prešernova cesta 10, 1000 Ljubljana.

The shareholder will participate in the above-mentioned General Meeting(mark the appropriate):

- in person - by proxy.

This registration should be mailed in the original!

Date and place: _______________

________________________________________________________________________

(shareholder's or representative's or proxy's personal signature, legal entity's stamp/seal, if used)

Enclosure:

- Authorisation for Representation at the General Meeting (only if registration and/or participation is by proxy)

- extract from the Register of Companies / Business Register (legal entities)

Vpis v sodni register: Okrožno sodišče v Ljubljani, matična štev.: 5025796000, osnovni kapital: 52.240.977,04 EUR, ID za DDV SI80267432

Disclaimer

PETROL dd published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:21:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 205 M 5 828 M 5 828 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 365 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,34%
Capitalization 658 M 736 M 737 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 078
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart PETROL D.D.
Duration : Period :
Petrol d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROL D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 400,50 €
Last Close Price 320,00 €
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Toma Berlocnik President-Management Board
Nada Drobne Popovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoran Gracner Member-Supervisory Board
Igo Gruden Member-Supervisory Board
Sao Berger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROL D.D.-14.67%736
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-34.11%194 413
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD16.20%146 577
BP PLC-31.84%80 009
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.87%65 484
PTT-13.07%35 264
Categories
