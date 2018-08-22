Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ADRs Trade Higher in New York; PetroBras Trades Actively

08/22/2018 | 05:51pm EDT

International stocks trading in New York gained on Wednesday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.4% to 145.21. The European index increased 0.4% to 135.86. The Asian index improved 0.3% to 172.15 and the Latin American index rose 1.4% to 213.92. The emerging markets index increased 0.5% to 303.54.

The ADRs for Petroleo Brasileiro SA, also known as PetroBras, were among the most actively traded ADRs Wednesday, rising 2.2% to $10.49. The ADRs rose as prices for brent crude, the global benchmark, increased 3% Wednesday to $74.78 a barrel. Other oil company ADRs also advanced: the ADR for PetroChina Company Limited was up 1.9%; the ADRs of Royal Dutch Shell PLC gained 1.2%; and BP PLC's ADRs were up 1.2%.

The ADRs for Momo Inc., a Beijing-based social networking company, also actively traded on Wednesday, gaining 8.6% to $43.96 after reporting its second-quarter results. The company said for the period revenue jumped 58% from the year earlier to $494.3 million, easily beating the average analyst estimate on FactSet of $480 million. It also reported an adjusted profit of $140.2 million, almost double the amount during the second quarter of 2017. Monthly active users in June rose 18% to 108 million.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 0.54% 554.6 Delayed Quote.5.53%
MOMO INC (ADR) 8.57% 43.96 Delayed Quote.65.40%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -2.08% 8 End-of-day quote.1.11%
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS 3.56% 18.35 End-of-day quote.10.56%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.68% 28.11 Delayed Quote.0.49%
WTI 3.10% 68.09 Delayed Quote.8.90%
Income Statement Evolution
