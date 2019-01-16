Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brazil Solicitor General Overturns Injunction Related to Petrobras Asset Sale -- Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 08:03pm EST

-- Brazil's solicitor general has overturned one injunction that blocked Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, from selling a 90% stake in pipeline business Transportadora Associada de Gas SA, or TAG.

-- Reuters reported that Petrobras didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it is now able to complete the sale.

-- The report said Engie had submitted a bid worth more than $7 billion and was in exclusive talks with Petrobras when Brazil's Supreme Court blocked Petrobras asset sales in July.

www.reuters.com/article/us-petrobras-divestiture-tag/brazils-solicitor-general-overturns-a-legal-bar-to-petrobras-unit-sale-idUSKCN1PA2TU

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -0.77% 13.5 Real-time Quote.8.62%
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS 0.00% 24.82 End-of-day quote.9.48%
WTI -0.27% 52.08 Delayed Quote.14.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
08:03pBrazil Solicitor General Overturns Injunction Related to Petrobras Asset Sale..
DJ
07:37aPETROBRAS : 2018 Oil and Natural Gas Production
AQ
07:34aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Nomination to the Board of Directors of Petrobra..
PU
01/15PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : 2018 oil and natural gas production
PU
01/15PETROBRAS : - Exercise of Pre-emption Right in the Sixth Bidding Round of areas ..
AQ
01/15PETROBRAS : - Suspension of a preliminary injunction related to the Divestment P..
AQ
01/15PETROBRAS BOARD NOMINEE FINED IN 201 : documents
RE
01/15PETROBRAS : to Exercise of Pre-emption Right in the Sixth Bidding Round
AQ
01/14PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Exercise of Pre-emption Right in the Sixth Biddi..
PU
01/14PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Suspension of a preliminary injunction related t..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 353 B
EBIT 2018 71 588 M
Net income 2018 31 656 M
Debt 2018 287 B
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 9,87
P/E ratio 2019 8,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer
Jerônimo Antunes Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS9.48%94 380
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL3.33%249 339
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.80%188 265
TOTAL1.74%142 418
EQUINOR4.44%73 939
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 679
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.