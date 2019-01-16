Brazil Solicitor General Overturns Injunction Related to Petrobras Asset Sale -- Reuters

-- Brazil's solicitor general has overturned one injunction that blocked Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, from selling a 90% stake in pipeline business Transportadora Associada de Gas SA, or TAG.

-- Reuters reported that Petrobras didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it is now able to complete the sale.

-- The report said Engie had submitted a bid worth more than $7 billion and was in exclusive talks with Petrobras when Brazil's Supreme Court blocked Petrobras asset sales in July.

www.reuters.com/article/us-petrobras-divestiture-tag/brazils-solicitor-general-overturns-a-legal-bar-to-petrobras-unit-sale-idUSKCN1PA2TU

