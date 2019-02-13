Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clarification on News: Negotiation of TAG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 02:12pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, February 13, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it received the Official Letter No. 78/2019 -SAE, which requests the following clarification:

Official Letter no. 78/2019 -SAE

Dear Gentlemen,

In news published by the Valor Econômico newspaper on 02/12/2019, under the title 'Negotiation of TAG by Petrobras enters into final stage', among other information, it is stated that:

1. After a long idle period, the sale process of Transportadora Associada de Gás (TAG) by Petrobras entered into the final phase, with an offer of US$ 8 billion by the French group of gas and energy Engie;

2. This amount is for a 90% interest that the state-owned company has put up for sale, which includes the immediate settlement of a debt with BNDES, related to the construction of TAG - estimated at R$ 5 billion;

3. The expectation is that everything is completed by next week.

We request clarification on the outlined items, until 9 AM on 02/13/2019, with your confirmation or otherwise, as well as other information deemed relevant.'

Clarification

Firstly, it should be noted that the information related to the competitive process of divesting 90% of the shareholding held by Petrobras in Transportadora Associada de Gás S.A. ('TAG') were duly disclosed to the market on 05/09/17, 10/23/17 and 12/28/17, pursuant to the Systematics for Disinvestment of Assets and Companies of the Petrobras System ('Systematics'). In addition, on 05/08/18, 06/05/18 and 01/17/19, additional clarifications were provided regarding said process.
In this sense, in the Notice to the Market released on 05/08/18, we disclosed that Engie Brasil Participações Ltda. (Engie) submitted the best proposal in the binding phase of the competitive process and, therefore, was invited to participate in the negotiation phase of the agreements, but no exclusivity agreement has been concluded in the meantime. During the negotiation with such company, a preventive order was issued by the 4th Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region, according to Notice to the Market disclosed on 06/05/2018, suspending the sale process. In addition, a preventive order was issued by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), under a Direct Lawsuit of Unconstitutionality (ADIN 5624 MC/DF), establishing certain requirements for state companies to sell the control over their subsidiaries, after which Petrobras decided to suspend some of its divestment projects, as disclosed to the market in Material Fact of 07/03/2018.

On 01/17/2019, Petrobras announced to the market the resumption of the sale of TAG, taking into account: (i) the decision of the Superior Court of Justice rendered on 01/15/2019, which accepted the request filed by the Federal Government to reverse the decision of the 4th Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region, and (ii) the opinion of the Federal Attorney General's Office ('AGU'), which concludes that Petrobras meets the requirements set forth by STF in the ADI 5624 MC/DF.

The competitive process was resumed from the point where it had been stopped and negotiations with Engie continued.

It is worth reaffirming that there is currently no final definition regarding the sale agreement terms and conditions, including the transaction value and potential negotiation on debts with financial institutions. The possibility of successive negotiations with the other tenderers is also not ruled out, following the order of classification of the competitive process, as provided in article 35 of Decree 9188/17, as well as any new round of binding proposals, if applicable.

Once the process is successful, the transaction must be submitted to approval by the relevant bodies of the parties.

Finally, Petrobras reaffirms that it will continue to comply with all stages of market disclosure provided for in the Systematics and the Decree.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 19:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
02:12pCLARIFICATION ON NEWS : Negotiation of TAG
PU
01:06pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Two Vitol Executives in US Investigated by FBI, ..
DJ
11:10aEXCLUSIVE : FBI investigating top Vitol executives in Americas - sources
RE
08:54aPETROBRAS : - 2018 Annual Results Release Dates
AQ
02/12PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : 2018 Annual Results Release Dates
PU
02/11GLENCORE : Switzerland helps Brazil prosecutors with probe into major oil trader..
RE
02/08PETROBRAS : - Provision Related to Decision on the Arbitration Filed by Vantage
AQ
02/08TECHNIPFMC : wins EPCI contract for Mero 1 project offshore Brazil
AQ
02/08PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil court hands former president Lula second ..
AQ
02/08PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil`s ex-leader jailed again over graft
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 351 B
EBIT 2018 69 878 M
Net income 2018 31 538 M
Debt 2018 288 B
Yield 2018 3,30%
P/E ratio 2018 10,08
P/E ratio 2019 8,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 364 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS13.23%98 233
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.36%258 967
PETROCHINA COMPANY2.77%190 994
TOTAL5.66%145 343
EQUINOR ASA7.76%75 837
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%66 754
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.