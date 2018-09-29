Diesel Price Subvention Program: Adjustment of sale prices for the 3rd period of the 3rd phase

Rio de Janeiro, September 28, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on 8/7/18 and 8/31/18, informs that, due to the methodology established in the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) Resolution no. 743 of 8/27/18, the average price of diesel will be R$ 2.3606 per liter as of 9/30/18, which represents a 2.8% adjustment.

The value corresponds to the arithmetic average of road diesel prices free of taxes charged by Petrobras at its refineries and terminals in the Brazilian territory for the 3rd period of the 3rd phase of the Diesel Economic Subvention Program (9/30/18 to 10/29/18).

This new period in the Program provides for adjustment in regional average prices and maintains the condition that the subsidy will be paid against proof that the prices charged by qualified companies are lower than the sale prices defined by ANP for the five regions (South, Southeast, Mid-West, North without Tocantins and Northeast with Tocantins).

The company will continue the economic analysis of the subvention program for the subsequent periods.

Facts deemed relevant on this issue will be timely disclosed to the market.