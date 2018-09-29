Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
News 
09/29/2018 | 12:57am CEST

Diesel Price Subvention Program: Adjustment of sale prices for the 3rd period of the 3rd phase

09/29/2018 | 12:57am CEST

Rio de Janeiro, September 28, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on 8/7/18 and 8/31/18, informs that, due to the methodology established in the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) Resolution no. 743 of 8/27/18, the average price of diesel will be R$ 2.3606 per liter as of 9/30/18, which represents a 2.8% adjustment.

The value corresponds to the arithmetic average of road diesel prices free of taxes charged by Petrobras at its refineries and terminals in the Brazilian territory for the 3rd period of the 3rd phase of the Diesel Economic Subvention Program (9/30/18 to 10/29/18).

This new period in the Program provides for adjustment in regional average prices and maintains the condition that the subsidy will be paid against proof that the prices charged by qualified companies are lower than the sale prices defined by ANP for the five regions (South, Southeast, Mid-West, North without Tocantins and Northeast with Tocantins).

The company will continue the economic analysis of the subvention program for the subsequent periods.

Facts deemed relevant on this issue will be timely disclosed to the market.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 22:56:05 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 339 B
EBIT 2018 71 939 M
Net income 2018 29 888 M
Debt 2018 285 B
Yield 2018 4,19%
P/E ratio 2018 7,72
P/E ratio 2019 6,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,69x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 287 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS33.89%71 701
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.21%290 149
PETROCHINA COMPANY9.89%229 794
TOTAL21.66%175 196
EQUINOR31.39%94 766
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%76 914
