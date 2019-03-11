Log in
Disinvestments in Shallow Water: Beginning of binding phase of Polo Rio Grande do Norte

03/11/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, March 11, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the Material Fact dated 07/28/2017 and Notice to the Market dated 10/4/2017, announces the beginning of the binding phase of the competitive process for the assignment of all exploration, development and production rights of Polo Grande do Norte, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

At this stage of the project, process letters are issued to qualified interested parties with detailed instructions about the divestment process, including guidelines to conduct due diligence and submit binding proposals.

This disclosure to the market complies with Petrobras' divestment methodology and is aligned with the provisions of the special procedure for the sale of the rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9.355/2018.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 00:44:03 UTC
