Petrobras Reports Planned Startup After Maintenance at Refinery in Texas

By Dan Molinski
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, reported a planned startup and emissions Thursday after maintenance work at its Pasadena refinery in Texas.
In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the emissions caused by the start-up were to begin Thursday afternoon and could end Saturday afternoon.
The 110,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in the Houston area.
Chevron said last week it has signed a deal to buy the Pasadena refinery from Petrobras from $350 million. The 466-acre complex includes a storage tank farm and other assets.
