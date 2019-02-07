Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petrobras Reports Planned Startup After Maintenance at Refinery in Texas

02/07/2019 | 08:02pm EST

By Dan Molinski

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, reported a planned startup and emissions Thursday after maintenance work at its Pasadena refinery in Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the emissions caused by the start-up were to begin Thursday afternoon and could end Saturday afternoon.

The 110,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in the Houston area.

Chevron said last week it has signed a deal to buy the Pasadena refinery from Petrobras from $350 million. The 466-acre complex includes a storage tank farm and other assets.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.55% 118.23 Delayed Quote.9.83%
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS -1.57% 25.09 End-of-day quote.12.61%
WTI 0.17% 52.55 Delayed Quote.18.41%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 70 424 M
Net income 2018 31 656 M
Debt 2018 287 B
Yield 2018 3,33%
P/E ratio 2018 9,97
P/E ratio 2019 8,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 366 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerônimo Antunes Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS12.61%99 143
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.98%262 619
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.94%190 088
TOTAL5.63%147 064
EQUINOR7.07%77 434
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 847
