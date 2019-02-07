Petrobras Reports Planned Startup After Maintenance at Refinery in Texas

By Dan Molinski



Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, reported a planned startup and emissions Thursday after maintenance work at its Pasadena refinery in Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the emissions caused by the start-up were to begin Thursday afternoon and could end Saturday afternoon.

The 110,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in the Houston area.

Chevron said last week it has signed a deal to buy the Pasadena refinery from Petrobras from $350 million. The 466-acre complex includes a storage tank farm and other assets.

