Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : 4Q18 Quartely Financial Statements (IFRS in USD)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS-

December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 with report of independent registered public accounting firm

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras

Index

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - KPMG ........................................................... 3

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - PWC .............................................................. 5

Management Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting……………………………………… .6

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ............................................................................................... 7

Consolidated Statement of Income ................................................................................................................ 8

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ...................................................................................... 9

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................... 10

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity..................................................................... 11

1.The Company and its operations .......................................................................................................... 12

2.Basis of preparation .............................................................................................................................. 12

3.The "Lava Jato (Car Wash) Operation" and its effects on the Company............................................. 16

4.Summary of significant accounting policies ........................................................................................ 18

5.Critical accounting policies: key estimates and judgments .................................................................. 27

6.New standards and interpretations ....................................................................................................... 32

7.Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities .......................................................................... 34

8.Trade and other receivables .................................................................................................................. 35

9.Inventories ............................................................................................................................................ 38

10.Disposal of assets and other changes in organizational structure ..................................................... 38

11.Investments ....................................................................................................................................... 44

12.Property, plant and equipment .......................................................................................................... 48

13.Intangible assets ................................................................................................................................ 51

14.Impairment ........................................................................................................................................ 54

15.Exploration and evaluation of oil and gas reserves .......................................................................... 62

16.Trade payables .................................................................................................................................. 63

17.Finance debt ...................................................................................................................................... 64

18.Leases ............................................................................................................................................... 68

19.Related-party transactions ................................................................................................................ 68

20.Provision for decommissioning costs ............................................................................................... 73

21.Taxes ................................................................................................................................................. 74

22.Short-term benefits ........................................................................................................................... 82

23.Employee benefits (Post-Employment) ............................................................................................ 83

24.Equity ................................................................................................................................................ 93

25.Sales revenues ................................................................................................................................... 96

26.Other income and expenses .............................................................................................................. 98

27.Costs and expenses by nature ........................................................................................................... 99

28.Net finance income (expense) ........................................................................................................ 100

29.Supplemental information on statement of cash flows ................................................................... 100

30.Segment information ...................................................................................................................... 101

31.Provisions for legal proceedings ..................................................................................................... 105

32.Commitment to purchase natural gas ............................................................................................ 114

33.Collateral for crude oil exploration concession agreements ........................................................... 114

34.Risk management ............................................................................................................................ 114

35.Fair value of financial assets and liabilities .................................................................................... 121

36.Subsequent events ........................................................................................................................... 122

37.Information related to guaranteed securities issued by subsidiaries ............................................... 122

Supplementary information (unaudited) .................................................................................................... 123

KPMG Auditores Independentes

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

Rio de Janeiro-RJ

Opinions on the Consolidated Financial Statements and Internal Control Over Financial Reporting

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras and subsidiaries ("the Company") as of December31, 2018 and 2017, the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for each of the years in the two-year period ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively, the "consolidated financial statements"). We also have audited the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of

December 31, 2018, based on criteria established inInternal Control - Integrated Framework (2013)issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the years in the two-year period ended December 31, 2018, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Also in our opinion, the Company maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018, based on criteria established inInternal Control - Integrated Framework (2013)issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission.

KPMG Auditores Independentes, a Brazilian entity and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

Basis for Opinion

The Company'smanagement is responsible for these consolidated financial statements, for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting, and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, included in the accompanying Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements and an opinion on the Company's internal control over financial reporting based on ouraudits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board

(United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordancewith the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud, and whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects.

Our audits of the consolidated financial statements included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. Our audit of internal control over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. Our audits also included performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinions.

Definition and Limitations of Internal Control Over Financial Reporting

A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonableassurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements forexternal purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internalcontrol over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention ortimely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have amaterial effect on the financial statements.

Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

/s/ KPMG Auditores Independentes

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2017.

KPMG Auditores Independentes

Rio de Janeiro, February 27, 2019

KPMG Auditores Independentes, a Brazilian entity and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, shareholders' equity andcash flows for the year ended December 31, 2016 present fairly, in all material respects, the results of operations and cash flows of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and its subsidiaries (the "Company") for the year ended December 31,2016, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International AccountingStandards Board. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility isto express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit of these financial statements in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States). Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements, assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, and evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

As discussed in Note 3 to the financial statements, in 2014, the Company wrote off US$ 2,527 million of overpayments on the acquisition of property plant and equipment incorrectly capitalized according to testimony obtained from Brazilian criminal investigations.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 26, 2017