PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
My previous session
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : 4Q18 Quarterly Financial Statements (IFRS in R$)

02/28/2019 | 03:11am EST

0
02/28/2019 | 03:11am EST

Financial Statements

December 31, 2018

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Index

(Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Statement of Financial Position ..................................................................................................................... 3

Statement of Income ...................................................................................................................................... 4

Statement of Comprehensive Income ............................................................................................................ 5

Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................................... 6

Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity............................................................................................. 7

Statement of Added Value ............................................................................................................................. 8

Notes to the financial statements ................................................................................................................... 9

1.The Company and its operations ............................................................................................................ 9

  • 2.Basis of preparation and presentation of financial statements ............................................................. 10

  • 3.The "Lava Jato (Car Wash) investigation" and its effects on the Company........................................ 13

  • 4.Summary of significant accounting policies ........................................................................................ 16

  • 5.Critical accounting policies: key estimates and judgments .................................................................. 25

  • 6.New standards and interpretations ....................................................................................................... 30

  • 7.Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities .......................................................................... 32

  • 8.Trade and other receivables .................................................................................................................. 33

  • 9.Inventories ............................................................................................................................................ 36

  • 10.Disposal of Assets and other changes in organizational structure .................................................... 37

  • 11.Investments ....................................................................................................................................... 43

  • 12.Property, plant and equipment .......................................................................................................... 46

  • 13.Intangible assets ................................................................................................................................ 49

  • 14.Impairment ........................................................................................................................................ 51

  • 15.Exploration and evaluation of oil and gas reserves .......................................................................... 56

  • 16.Trade payables .................................................................................................................................. 57

  • 17.Finance debt ...................................................................................................................................... 57

  • 18.Leases ............................................................................................................................................... 61

  • 19.Related-party transactions ................................................................................................................ 61

  • 20.Provision for decommissioning costs ............................................................................................... 68

  • 21.Taxes ................................................................................................................................................. 69

  • 22.Short-term benefits ........................................................................................................................... 76

  • 23.Employee benefits (Post-Employment) ............................................................................................ 78

  • 24.Equity ................................................................................................................................................ 86

  • 25.Sales revenues ................................................................................................................................... 89

  • 26.Other income and expenses .............................................................................................................. 91

  • 27.Costs and Expenses by nature ........................................................................................................... 92

  • 28.Net finance income (expense) .......................................................................................................... 93

  • 29.Supplemental information on statement of cash flows ..................................................................... 94

  • 30.Segment information ........................................................................................................................ 95

  • 31.Provisions for legal proceedings ....................................................................................................... 99

  • 32.Commitment to purchase natural gas ............................................................................................ 106

  • 33.Collateral for crude oil exploration concession agreements ........................................................... 107

  • 34.Risk management ............................................................................................................................ 107

  • 35.Fair value of financial assets and liabilities .................................................................................... 113

  • 36.Subsequent events ........................................................................................................................... 114

Supplementary information (unaudited) ......................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS'REPORT ..... 133

REPORT OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL - 2018 ........................................................................................ 144

2

Statement of Financial Position

December 31, 2018 and 2017 (In millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Consolidated

Assets

Current assets

OthersAssets classified as held for sale

Non-current assets

OthersIntangible assets

The Notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

2018

2017

2018

2017

3,137

2,791

2,976

2,657

9,467

8,298

6,123

6,105

93,260

81,240

181,944

131,713

3,808

1,295

3,610

606

97,068

82,535

185,554

132,319

3,756

2,973

2,747

2,243

479,862

479,371

376,938

327,551

576,930

561,906

562,492

459,870

(26,029)

(21,268)

(26,029)

(21,268)

277,225

263,985

277,225

263,985

6,318

5,624

283,543

269,609

277,225

263,985

723,855

860,473

831,515

839,717

723,855

3

2018

2017

2018

2017

5,758

Cash and cash equivalents

7.1

53,854

74,494

6,334

1,305

Trade payables

16

24,516

19,077

29,140

22,179

Marketable securities

7.2

4,198

6,237

3,974

3,531

Finance debt

17.1

14,207

23,160

105,527

74,724

Trade and other receivables, net

8.1

22,264

16,446

36,731

34,239

Finance lease obligations

18.1

89

84

792

1,261

Inventories

9

34,822

28,081

29,307

23,165

Income taxes payable

21.1

817

990

207

243

Recoverable income taxes

21.1

2,863

1,584

2,018

669

Other taxes payable

21.1

13,778

15,046

13,101

14,485

Other recoverable taxes

21.1

5,020

6,478

3,741

5,514

Dividends payable

24.6

4,296

3,894

Escrow account - Class action agreement

31.4

7,287

6,093

Short-term benefits

22

6,426

4,331

5,477

3,662

5,738

136,066

138,317

93,936

72,363

Provisions for legal proceedings

31.1

13,493

7,463

11,673

6,397

Agreement with US Authorities

3.3

3,034

3,034

10.2

7,540 143,606

11,313 85,478

Long-term receivables

Finance debt

17.1

311,954

337,564

220,352

193,393

Trade and other receivables, net

8.1

21,281

17,120

18,139

15,211

Finance lease obligations

18.1

626

675

2,904

4,108

Marketable securities

7.2

205

211

202

204

Income taxes payable

21.1

2,139

2,219

2,090

2,169

Judicial deposits

31.2

26,003

18,465

24,476

17,085

Deferred income taxes

21.6

2,536

3,956

1,028

2,762

Deferred income taxes

21.6

10,384

11,373

Pension and medical benefits

23

85,012

69,421

78,901

64,519

Other tax assets

21.1

13,717

10,171

12,498

8,999

Provisions for legal proceedings

31.1

15,202

15,778

10,584

12,680

Advances to suppliers

2,575

3,413

9,555

502

Provision for decommissioning costs

20

58,637

46,785

58,332

45,677

10,202 70,955

13

10,870 716,867

Share capital (net of share issuance costs)

24.1

205,432

205,432

205,432

205,432

Investments

11

10,690

12,554

175,827

149,356

Capital reserve and capital transactions

2,458

2,457

2,674

2,673

Property, plant and equipment

12

609,829

584,357

483,375

435,536

Profit reserves

95,364

77,364

95,148

77,148

7,740 675,606

Liabilities

Current liabilities

4,997

3,940

Pension and medical benefits

17,592 155,909

2,605 96,541

Others

9,520 81,883

Liabilities on assets classified as held for sale

9,836 74,706

Non-current liabilities

8,815 50,816

Others

9,268 743,176

Shareholders' equity

6,264 641,972

Accumulated other comprehensive (deficit) Attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras Non-controlling interests

860,473

831,515

839,717

Parent CompanyNote

23

10.2

24.5

Statement of Income

Note

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income (loss) for the year

26,698

377

25,779

(446)

Net income (loss) for the year

26,698

377

25,779

(446)

Consolidated

Parent Company

Sales revenues

25

349,836

283,695

281,099

227,964

Cost of sales

(225,293)

(192,100)

(180,852)

(156,109)

Gross profit

124,543

91,595

100,247

71,855

Income (expenses)

Selling expenses

(16,861)

(14,510)

(18,312)

(18,490)

General and administrative expenses

(8,932)

(9,314)

(6,215)

(6,465)

Exploration costs

15

(1,904)

(2,563)

(1,875)

(2,199)

Research and development expenses

(2,349)

(1,831)

(2,343)

(1,828)

Other taxes

(2,790)

(5,921)

(2,106)

(4,657)

Impairment of assets

(7,689)

(3,862)

(3,403)

(3,220)

Other income and expenses

26

(21,061)

(17,970)

(18,128)

(14,731)

(61,586)

(55,971)

(52,382)

(51,590)

Income before finance income (expenses), results in equity-accounted investments and income

taxes

62,957

35,624

47,865

20,265

Net finance income (expense):

28

(21,100)

(31,599)

(18,333)

(21,860)

Finance income

11,647

3,337

5,948

2,917

Finance expense

(20,898)

(23,612)

(14,826)

(17,521)

Foreign exchange gains (losses) and inflation indexation

(11,849)

(11,324)

(9,455)

(7,256)

Results in equity-accounted investments

11

1,919

2,149

7,850

6,714

Net income before income taxes

43,776

6,174

37,382

5,119

Income taxes

21.5

(17,078)

(5,797)

(11,603)

(5,565)

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Petrobras

25,779

(446)

25,779

(446)

Non-controlling interests

919

823

Basic and diluted earnings per weighted-average of common and preferred share (in R$)

24.7

1.98

(0.03)

1.98

(0.03)

The Notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

4

Statement of Comprehensive Income

2018

2017

2018

2017

Total comprehensive income

22,266

13,365

21,095

12,333

Total comprehensive income

22,266

13,365

21,095

12,333

Consolidated

Parent Company

Net income (loss) for the year

26,698

377

25,779

(446)

Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income:

Unrealized gains / (losses) on equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive

income

Recognized in equity

(12)

(12)

Deferred Income tax

4

4

(8)

(8)

Actuarial gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

(11,920)

6,199

(11,223)

5,458

Deferred Income tax

(455)

(887)

(566)

(850)

(12,375)

5,312

(11,789)

4,608

Share of other comprehensive income (losses) in equity-accounted investments

(1)

(3)

(431)

536

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the statement of income:

Unrealized gains(losses) on cash flow hedge - highly probable future exports

Recognized in equity

(32,471)

(2,073)

(32,063)

(2,208)

Reclassified to the statement of income

12,121

10,067

10,967

8,282

Deferred income tax

6,919

(2,718)

7,173

(2,065)

(13,431)

5,276

(13,923)

4,009

Unrealized gains(losses) on cash flow hedge - others

Recognized in equity

(17)

(17)

Unrealized gains on equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Recognized in equity

49

41

Deferred income tax

(14)

(14)

35

27

Cumulative translation adjustments in investees (*)

Recognized in equity

21,887

1,782

21,481

1,854

Reclassified to the statement of income

116

21,887

1,898

21,481

1,854

Share of other comprehensive income in equity-accounted investments

Recognized in equity

(504)

418

(14)

1,745

Reclassified to the statement of income

69

(504)

487

(14)

1,745

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(4,432)

12,988

(4,684)

12,779

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Petrobras

21,095

12,333

21,095

12,333

Non-controlling interests

1,171

1,032

(*) It includes a gain of R$ 1,083 (a gain of R$ 79 in 2017) of cumulative translation adjustments in associates and joint ventures.

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 08:10:03 UTC
