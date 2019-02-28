Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : 4Q18 Quarterly Financial Statements (IFRS in R$)

Financial Statements

December 31, 2018

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Index

(Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Statement of Financial Position ..................................................................................................................... 3

Statement of Income ...................................................................................................................................... 4

Statement of Comprehensive Income ............................................................................................................ 5

Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................................... 6

Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity............................................................................................. 7

Statement of Added Value ............................................................................................................................. 8

Notes to the financial statements ................................................................................................................... 9

1.The Company and its operations ............................................................................................................ 9

2.Basis of preparation and presentation of financial statements ............................................................. 10

3.The "Lava Jato (Car Wash) investigation" and its effects on the Company........................................ 13

4.Summary of significant accounting policies ........................................................................................ 16

5.Critical accounting policies: key estimates and judgments .................................................................. 25

6.New standards and interpretations ....................................................................................................... 30

7.Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities .......................................................................... 32

8.Trade and other receivables .................................................................................................................. 33

9.Inventories ............................................................................................................................................ 36

10.Disposal of Assets and other changes in organizational structure .................................................... 37

11.Investments ....................................................................................................................................... 43

12.Property, plant and equipment .......................................................................................................... 46

13.Intangible assets ................................................................................................................................ 49

14.Impairment ........................................................................................................................................ 51

15.Exploration and evaluation of oil and gas reserves .......................................................................... 56

16.Trade payables .................................................................................................................................. 57

17.Finance debt ...................................................................................................................................... 57

18.Leases ............................................................................................................................................... 61

19.Related-party transactions ................................................................................................................ 61

20.Provision for decommissioning costs ............................................................................................... 68

21.Taxes ................................................................................................................................................. 69

22.Short-term benefits ........................................................................................................................... 76

23.Employee benefits (Post-Employment) ............................................................................................ 78

24.Equity ................................................................................................................................................ 86

25.Sales revenues ................................................................................................................................... 89

26.Other income and expenses .............................................................................................................. 91

27.Costs and Expenses by nature ........................................................................................................... 92

28.Net finance income (expense) .......................................................................................................... 93

29.Supplemental information on statement of cash flows ..................................................................... 94

30.Segment information ........................................................................................................................ 95

31.Provisions for legal proceedings ....................................................................................................... 99

32.Commitment to purchase natural gas ............................................................................................ 106

33.Collateral for crude oil exploration concession agreements ........................................................... 107

34.Risk management ............................................................................................................................ 107

35.Fair value of financial assets and liabilities .................................................................................... 113

36.Subsequent events ........................................................................................................................... 114

Supplementary information (unaudited) ......................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS'REPORT ..... 133

REPORT OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL - 2018 ........................................................................................ 144

2

Statement of Financial Position

December 31, 2018 and 2017 (In millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Consolidated

Assets

Current assets

OthersAssets classified as held for sale

Non-current assets

OthersIntangible assets

The Notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Note

Parent Company Consolidated 2018 2017 2018 2017 3,137 2,791 2,976 2,657 9,467 8,298 6,123 6,105 93,260 81,240 181,944 131,713 3,808 1,295 3,610 606 97,068 82,535 185,554 132,319 3,756 2,973 2,747 2,243 479,862 479,371 376,938 327,551 576,930 561,906 562,492 459,870 (26,029) (21,268) (26,029) (21,268) 277,225 263,985 277,225 263,985 6,318 5,624 − − 283,543 269,609 277,225 263,985 723,855 860,473 831,515 839,717 723,855 3

2018

2017

2018

2017

5,758

Cash and cash equivalents 7.1 53,854 74,494 6,334 1,305 Trade payables 16 24,516 19,077 29,140 22,179 Marketable securities 7.2 4,198 6,237 3,974 3,531 Finance debt 17.1 14,207 23,160 105,527 74,724 Trade and other receivables, net 8.1 22,264 16,446 36,731 34,239 Finance lease obligations 18.1 89 84 792 1,261 Inventories 9 34,822 28,081 29,307 23,165 Income taxes payable 21.1 817 990 207 243 Recoverable income taxes 21.1 2,863 1,584 2,018 669 Other taxes payable 21.1 13,778 15,046 13,101 14,485 Other recoverable taxes 21.1 5,020 6,478 3,741 5,514 Dividends payable 24.6 4,296 − 3,894 − Escrow account - Class action agreement 31.4 7,287 − 6,093 − Short-term benefits 22 6,426 4,331 5,477 3,662 5,738

136,066 138,317 93,936 72,363 Provisions for legal proceedings 31.1 13,493 7,463 11,673 6,397 Agreement with US Authorities 3.3 3,034 − 3,034 −

10.2

7,540 143,606

11,313 85,478

Long-term receivables Finance debt 17.1 311,954 337,564 220,352 193,393 Trade and other receivables, net 8.1 21,281 17,120 18,139 15,211 Finance lease obligations 18.1 626 675 2,904 4,108 Marketable securities 7.2 205 211 202 204 Income taxes payable 21.1 2,139 2,219 2,090 2,169 Judicial deposits 31.2 26,003 18,465 24,476 17,085 Deferred income taxes 21.6 2,536 3,956 1,028 2,762 Deferred income taxes 21.6 10,384 11,373 − − Pension and medical benefits 23 85,012 69,421 78,901 64,519 Other tax assets 21.1 13,717 10,171 12,498 8,999 Provisions for legal proceedings 31.1 15,202 15,778 10,584 12,680 Advances to suppliers 2,575 3,413 9,555 502 Provision for decommissioning costs 20 58,637 46,785 58,332 45,677 10,202 70,955

13

10,870 716,867

Share capital (net of share issuance costs) 24.1 205,432 205,432 205,432 205,432 Investments 11 10,690 12,554 175,827 149,356 Capital reserve and capital transactions 2,458 2,457 2,674 2,673 Property, plant and equipment 12 609,829 584,357 483,375 435,536 Profit reserves 95,364 77,364 95,148 77,148 7,740 675,606

Liabilities

Current liabilities

4,997

3,940

Pension and medical benefits

17,592 155,909

2,605 96,541

Others

9,520 81,883

Liabilities on assets classified as held for sale

9,836 74,706

Non-current liabilities

8,815 50,816

Others

9,268 743,176

Shareholders' equity

6,264 641,972

Accumulated other comprehensive (deficit) Attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras Non-controlling interests

860,473

831,515

839,717

Parent CompanyNote

23

10.2

24.5

Statement of Income

Note 2018 2017 2018 2017

Net income (loss) for the year 26,698 377 25,779 (446)

Net income (loss) for the year 26,698 377 25,779 (446)

Consolidated Parent Company Sales revenues 25 349,836 283,695 281,099 227,964 Cost of sales (225,293) (192,100) (180,852) (156,109) Gross profit 124,543 91,595 100,247 71,855 Income (expenses) Selling expenses (16,861) (14,510) (18,312) (18,490) General and administrative expenses (8,932) (9,314) (6,215) (6,465) Exploration costs 15 (1,904) (2,563) (1,875) (2,199) Research and development expenses (2,349) (1,831) (2,343) (1,828) Other taxes (2,790) (5,921) (2,106) (4,657) Impairment of assets (7,689) (3,862) (3,403) (3,220) Other income and expenses 26 (21,061) (17,970) (18,128) (14,731) (61,586) (55,971) (52,382) (51,590) Income before finance income (expenses), results in equity-accounted investments and income taxes 62,957 35,624 47,865 20,265 Net finance income (expense): 28 (21,100) (31,599) (18,333) (21,860) Finance income 11,647 3,337 5,948 2,917 Finance expense (20,898) (23,612) (14,826) (17,521) Foreign exchange gains (losses) and inflation indexation (11,849) (11,324) (9,455) (7,256) Results in equity-accounted investments 11 1,919 2,149 7,850 6,714 Net income before income taxes 43,776 6,174 37,382 5,119 Income taxes 21.5 (17,078) (5,797) (11,603) (5,565) Attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 25,779 (446) 25,779 (446) Non-controlling interests 919 823 − − Basic and diluted earnings per weighted-average of common and preferred share (in R$) 24.7 1.98 (0.03) 1.98 (0.03) The Notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

4

Statement of Comprehensive Income

2018 2017 2018 2017

Total comprehensive income 22,266 13,365 21,095 12,333

Total comprehensive income 22,266 13,365 21,095 12,333

Consolidated Parent Company Net income (loss) for the year 26,698 377 25,779 (446) Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income: Unrealized gains / (losses) on equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Recognized in equity (12) − (12) − Deferred Income tax 4 − 4 − (8) − (8) − Actuarial gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans (11,920) 6,199 (11,223) 5,458 Deferred Income tax (455) (887) (566) (850) (12,375) 5,312 (11,789) 4,608 Share of other comprehensive income (losses) in equity-accounted investments (1) (3) (431) 536 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the statement of income: Unrealized gains(losses) on cash flow hedge - highly probable future exports Recognized in equity (32,471) (2,073) (32,063) (2,208) Reclassified to the statement of income 12,121 10,067 10,967 8,282 Deferred income tax 6,919 (2,718) 7,173 (2,065) (13,431) 5,276 (13,923) 4,009 Unrealized gains(losses) on cash flow hedge - others Recognized in equity − (17) − − − (17) − − Unrealized gains on equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Recognized in equity − 49 − 41 Deferred income tax − (14) − (14) − 35 − 27 Cumulative translation adjustments in investees (*) Recognized in equity 21,887 1,782 21,481 1,854 Reclassified to the statement of income − 116 − − 21,887 1,898 21,481 1,854 Share of other comprehensive income in equity-accounted investments Recognized in equity (504) 418 (14) 1,745 Reclassified to the statement of income − 69 − − (504) 487 (14) 1,745 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (4,432) 12,988 (4,684) 12,779 Attributable to: Shareholders of Petrobras 21,095 12,333 21,095 12,333 Non-controlling interests 1,171 1,032 − − (*) It includes a gain of R$ 1,083 (a gain of R$ 79 in 2017) of cumulative translation adjustments in associates and joint ventures. The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

5