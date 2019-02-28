Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : 4Q18 Quarterly Financial Statements (IFRS in R$)
02/28/2019 | 03:11am EST
Financial Statements
December 31, 2018
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Index
(Expressed in millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)
Statement of Financial Position ..................................................................................................................... 3
Statement of Income ...................................................................................................................................... 4
Statement of Comprehensive Income ............................................................................................................ 5
Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................................... 6
Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity ............................................................................................. 7
Statement of Added Value ............................................................................................................................. 8
Notes to the financial statements ................................................................................................................... 9
1. The Company and its operations ............................................................................................................ 9
2. Basis of preparation and presentation of financial statements ............................................................. 10
3. The "Lava Jato (Car Wash) investigation" and its effects on the Company ........................................ 13
4. Summary of significant accounting policies ........................................................................................ 16
5. Critical accounting policies: key estimates and judgments .................................................................. 25
6. New standards and interpretations ....................................................................................................... 30
7. Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities .......................................................................... 32
8. Trade and other receivables .................................................................................................................. 33
9. Inventories ............................................................................................................................................ 36
10. Disposal of Assets and other changes in organizational structure .................................................... 37
11. Investments ....................................................................................................................................... 43
12. Property, plant and equipment .......................................................................................................... 46
13. Intangible assets ................................................................................................................................ 49
14. Impairment ........................................................................................................................................ 51
15. Exploration and evaluation of oil and gas reserves .......................................................................... 56
16. Trade payables .................................................................................................................................. 57
17. Finance debt ...................................................................................................................................... 57
18. Leases ............................................................................................................................................... 61
19. Related-party transactions ................................................................................................................ 61
20. Provision for decommissioning costs ............................................................................................... 68
21. Taxes ................................................................................................................................................. 69
22. Short-term benefits ........................................................................................................................... 76
23. Employee benefits (Post-Employment) ............................................................................................ 78
24. Equity ................................................................................................................................................ 86
25. Sales revenues ................................................................................................................................... 89
26. Other income and expenses .............................................................................................................. 91
27. Costs and Expenses by nature ........................................................................................................... 92
28. Net finance income (expense) .......................................................................................................... 93
29. Supplemental information on statement of cash flows ..................................................................... 94
30. Segment information ........................................................................................................................ 95
31. Provisions for legal proceedings ....................................................................................................... 99
32. Commitment to purchase natural gas ............................................................................................ 106
33. Collateral for crude oil exploration concession agreements ........................................................... 107
34. Risk management ............................................................................................................................ 107
35. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities .................................................................................... 113
36. Subsequent events ........................................................................................................................... 114
Supplementary information (unaudited) ...................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS ON FINANCIAL STAT EMENTS AND AUDITORS' REPORT ..... 133
REPORT OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL - 2018 ........................................................................................ 144
2
Statement of Financial Position
December 31, 2018 and 2017 (In millions of reais, unless otherwise indicated)
Consolidated
Assets
Current assets
Others Assets classified as held for sale
Non-current assets
Others Intangible assets
The Notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
Note
Parent Company
Consolidated
2018
2017
2018
2017
3,137
2,791
2,976
2,657
9,467
8,298
6,123
6,105
93,260
81,240
181,944
131,713
3,808
1,295
3,610
606
97,068
82,535
185,554
132,319
3,756
2,973
2,747
2,243
479,862
479,371
376,938
327,551
576,930
561,906
562,492
459,870
(26,029)
(21,268)
(26,029)
(21,268)
277,225
263,985
277,225
263,985
6,318
5,624
−
−
283,543
269,609
277,225
263,985
723,855
860,473
831,515
839,717
723,855
3
5,758
Cash and cash equivalents
7.1
53,854
74,494
6,334
1,305
Trade payables
16
24,516
19,077
29,140
22,179
Marketable securities
7.2
4,198
6,237
3,974
3,531
Finance debt
17.1
14,207
23,160
105,527
74,724
Trade and other receivables, net
8.1
22,264
16,446
36,731
34,239
Finance lease obligations
18.1
89
84
792
1,261
Inventories
9
34,822
28,081
29,307
23,165
Income taxes payable
21.1
817
990
207
243
Recoverable income taxes
21.1
2,863
1,584
2,018
669
Other taxes payable
21.1
13,778
15,046
13,101
14,485
Other recoverable taxes
21.1
5,020
6,478
3,741
5,514
Dividends payable
24.6
4,296
−
3,894
−
Escrow account - Class action agreement
31.4
7,287
−
6,093
−
Short-term benefits
22
6,426
4,331
5,477
3,662
5,738
136,066
138,317
93,936
72,363
Provisions for legal proceedings
31.1
13,493
7,463
11,673
6,397
Agreement with US Authorities
3.3
3,034
−
3,034
−
10.2
7,540 143,606
11,313 85,478
Long-term receivables
Finance debt
17.1
311,954
337,564
220,352
193,393
Trade and other receivables, net
8.1
21,281
17,120
18,139
15,211
Finance lease obligations
18.1
626
675
2,904
4,108
Marketable securities
7.2
205
211
202
204
Income taxes payable
21.1
2,139
2,219
2,090
2,169
Judicial deposits
31.2
26,003
18,465
24,476
17,085
Deferred income taxes
21.6
2,536
3,956
1,028
2,762
Deferred income taxes
21.6
10,384
11,373
−
−
Pension and medical benefits
23
85,012
69,421
78,901
64,519
Other tax assets
21.1
13,717
10,171
12,498
8,999
Provisions for legal proceedings
31.1
15,202
15,778
10,584
12,680
Advances to suppliers
2,575
3,413
9,555
502
Provision for decommissioning costs
20
58,637
46,785
58,332
45,677
10,202 70,955
13
10,870 716,867
Share capital (net of share issuance costs)
24.1
205,432
205,432
205,432
205,432
Investments
11
10,690
12,554
175,827
149,356
Capital reserve and capital transactions
2,458
2,457
2,674
2,673
Property, plant and equipment
12
609,829
584,357
483,375
435,536
Profit reserves
95,364
77,364
95,148
77,148
7,740 675,606
Liabilities
Current liabilities
4,997
3,940
Pension and medical benefits
17,592 155,909
2,605 96,541
Others
9,520 81,883
Liabilities on assets classified as held for sale
9,836 74,706
Non-current liabilities
8,815 50,816
Others
9,268 743,176
Shareholders' equity
6,264 641,972
Accumulated other comprehensive (deficit) Attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras Non-controlling interests
Parent Company Note
23
10.2
24.5
Statement of Income
Net income (loss) for the year
26,698
377
25,779
(446)
Net income (loss) for the year
26,698
377
25,779
(446)
Consolidated
Parent Company
Sales revenues
25
349,836
283,695
281,099
227,964
Cost of sales
(225,293)
(192,100)
(180,852)
(156,109)
Gross profit
124,543
91,595
100,247
71,855
Income (expenses)
Selling expenses
(16,861)
(14,510)
(18,312)
(18,490)
General and administrative expenses
(8,932)
(9,314)
(6,215)
(6,465)
Exploration costs
15
(1,904)
(2,563)
(1,875)
(2,199)
Research and development expenses
(2,349)
(1,831)
(2,343)
(1,828)
Other taxes
(2,790)
(5,921)
(2,106)
(4,657)
Impairment of assets
(7,689)
(3,862)
(3,403)
(3,220)
Other income and expenses
26
(21,061)
(17,970)
(18,128)
(14,731)
(61,586)
(55,971)
(52,382)
(51,590)
Income before finance income (expenses), results in equity-accounted investments and income
taxes
62,957
35,624
47,865
20,265
Net finance income (expense):
28
(21,100)
(31,599)
(18,333)
(21,860)
Finance income
11,647
3,337
5,948
2,917
Finance expense
(20,898)
(23,612)
(14,826)
(17,521)
Foreign exchange gains (losses) and inflation indexation
(11,849)
(11,324)
(9,455)
(7,256)
Results in equity-accounted investments
11
1,919
2,149
7,850
6,714
Net income before income taxes
43,776
6,174
37,382
5,119
Income taxes
21.5
(17,078)
(5,797)
(11,603)
(5,565)
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Petrobras
25,779
(446)
25,779
(446)
Non-controlling interests
919
823
−
−
Basic and diluted earnings per weighted-average of common and preferred share (in R$)
24.7
1.98
(0.03)
1.98
(0.03)
The Notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
4
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Total comprehensive income
22,266
13,365
21,095
12,333
Total comprehensive income
22,266
13,365
21,095
12,333
Consolidated
Parent Company
Net income (loss) for the year
26,698
377
25,779
(446)
Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income:
Unrealized gains / (losses) on equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive
income
Recognized in equity
(12)
−
(12)
−
Deferred Income tax
4
−
4
−
(8)
−
(8)
−
Actuarial gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans
(11,920)
6,199
(11,223)
5,458
Deferred Income tax
(455)
(887)
(566)
(850)
(12,375)
5,312
(11,789)
4,608
Share of other comprehensive income (losses) in equity-accounted investments
(1)
(3)
(431)
536
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the statement of income:
Unrealized gains(losses) on cash flow hedge - highly probable future exports
Recognized in equity
(32,471)
(2,073)
(32,063)
(2,208)
Reclassified to the statement of income
12,121
10,067
10,967
8,282
Deferred income tax
6,919
(2,718)
7,173
(2,065)
(13,431)
5,276
(13,923)
4,009
Unrealized gains(losses) on cash flow hedge - others
Recognized in equity
−
(17)
−
−
−
(17)
−
−
Unrealized gains on equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Recognized in equity
−
49
−
41
Deferred income tax
−
(14)
−
(14)
−
35
−
27
Cumulative translation adjustments in investees (*)
Recognized in equity
21,887
1,782
21,481
1,854
Reclassified to the statement of income
−
116
−
−
21,887
1,898
21,481
1,854
Share of other comprehensive income in equity-accounted investments
Recognized in equity
(504)
418
(14)
1,745
Reclassified to the statement of income
−
69
−
−
(504)
487
(14)
1,745
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(4,432)
12,988
(4,684)
12,779
Attributable to:
Shareholders of Petrobras
21,095
12,333
21,095
12,333
Non-controlling interests
1,171
1,032
−
−
(*) It includes a gain of R$ 1,083 (a gain of R$ 79 in 2017) of cumulative translation adjustments in associates and joint ventures.
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
5
Disclaimer
PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 08:10:03 UTC
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Sales 2018
352 B
EBIT 2018
68 575 M
Net income 2018
31 595 M
Debt 2018
285 B
Yield 2018
3,36%
P/E ratio 2018
10,61
P/E ratio 2019
9,13
EV / Sales 2018
1,89x
EV / Sales 2019
1,76x
Capitalization
380 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
30,4 BRL
Spread / Average Target
12%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.