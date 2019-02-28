Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : 4Q18 Webcast Presentation

02/28/2019

RESULTS

4th QUARTER 2018-

Webcast February 28 2019

P-671

DISCLAIMER-

The presentation may contain forward-looking statements about future events that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. Such forward-looking statements merely reflect theCompany's current views and estimates offuture economic circumstances, industryconditions, company performance andfinancial results. Such terms as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", "seek", "should", along with similar or analogous expressions, are used to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these statements are only projections and may differ materiallyfrom actual future results or events. Readersare referred to the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, specifically theCompany's most recent Annual Report onForm 20-F, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, among otherthings, risks relating to general economic andbusiness conditions, including crude oil and other commodity prices, refining margins and prevailing exchange rates, uncertainties inherent in making estimates of our oil and gas reserves including recently discovered oil and gas reserves, international and Brazilianpolitical, economic and social developments, receipt of governmental approvals and licenses and our ability to obtain financing.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any otherreason. Figures for 2019 on are estimates ortargets.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation.

In addition, this presentation also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under Brazilian GAAP or IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures provided by other companies. We are providing these measuresbecause we use them as a measure ofcompany performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures that have been disclosed in accordance with Brazilian GAAP or IFRS.

NON-SEC COMPLIANT OIL AND GAS RESERVES: CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR US INVESTORS

We present certain data in this presentation, such as oil and gas resources, that we are not permitted to present in documents filed with the United States Securities and ExchangeCommission (SEC) under new Subpart1200 to Regulation S-K because such terms do not qualify as proved, probable or possible reserves under Rule 4-10(a) of Regulation S-X.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS-

GOALS ACCOMPLISHED>

  • Reduction of TRI* to1.01, in line with the warning limit

  • Reduction of net debt / adjusted EBITDA to2.34

  • Net debt down toUS$ 69.4 bi

  • Net income ofR$ 25.8 bi:best result since 2011

  • Record Adjusted EBITDA ofR$ 114.9 bi

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of33%

  • Record free cash flow, positive for 4 years in a row:R$ 54.6 bi

  • Total shareholders remuneration relative to 2018 reachesR$7.1 bi:R$ 5.2 bifor preferred andR$ 1.9 bifor common shares, observing the mandatory minimum

  • Market cap increased 23%, reaching US$ 80.8 bi (Dec 31)

  • SOLID RESULTS>

    • SHAREHOLDERS RETURN>

      • TRI: total recordable injuries per million men-hour frequency rate

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS-

  • Proven reserves of 9.6 billion barres of oil equivalent (SEC criteria)

  • Replacement of 125% of production, excluding divestments

  • Reserves / Production ratio of 11.1 years

  • RESERVES>

  • Production start-up of 6 new systems (until Feb/19): 5 in pre-salt and 1 in Campos Basin

  • Total oil and gas production of 2.63 million boed

  • PRODUCTION>

    • Divestment cash inflows of US$ 6 billion

    • Partnerships with Equinor, Total and Murphy

    PARTNERSHIPS AND DIVESTMENTS

    >

    • Agreements with DOJ and SEC, reducing risks for the company

  • RISK REDUCTION>

SAFETY

TRI

Total recordable injuries per million men-hour frequencyrate

2.15

1.631.24

1.11 1.09 1.08

0.95

1.06 1.061.01

2015

2016

1T17

2T17

3T17

4T17

1T18

2T18

3T18

4T18

2018 TARGETS-

DEBT REDUCTION

ND/EBITDA

Net debt/Adjusted Ebitda

5.11

3.54 3.24

3.67

3.23 3.16

3.51

3.23

2.96

2.34

2015

2016

1T17

2T17

3T17

4T17

1T18

2T18

3T18

4T18

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 08:15:03 UTC
