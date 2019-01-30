Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Approval of the agreement with the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 08:04pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, January 30, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras, following up to the Press Release of 09/27/2018, informs that, today, it paid the Commitment Assumption Agreement ('Agreement '), made with the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office (' MPF ') and judicially approved on January 25, 2019, in the amount of US$ 682.6 million, corresponding to 80% of the value of the resolution reached with the Department of Justice (' DoJ ') and the Securities & Exchange Commission (' SEC ') in the United States.

The Agreement establishes that half of the amount deposited will be reverted to a patrimonial fund managed by an independent foundation (to be set up), which will invest in projects, initiatives and institutional development of suitable entities, which reinforce the culture of respect for legality and democratic values, in a nonpartisan way, through the promotion of participatory citizenship and that promote the awareness of the Brazilian population about the importance of integrity in the public and private environment, among other similar purposes, according to MPF guidelines and without interference of Petrobras. The other half may be used to pay potential unfavorable decisions againt the company on proceedings commenced by investors or settlements.

In addition, the Agreement reinforces Petrobras's commitment to continuously improve its compliance program.
Finally, it is important to clarify that this Agreement does not amount to a confession or acknowledgment by Petrobras of liability for losses alleged by third parties, nor of the very existence of any loss they have experienced.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 01:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
08:04pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras America signs agreement for sale of th..
PU
08:04pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Approval of the agreement with the Federal Publi..
PU
05:44pChevron Buys Texas Refinery from Petrobras for $350 Million
DJ
03:24pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification on Sale of Pasadena Refinery
PU
07:30aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : PETROBRAS - Favorable decision of CARF related t..
AQ
06:26aCHEVRON : Petrobras says deal to sell Pasadena refinery to Chevron nearly done
RE
01/29PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Change in the appointment for Chief Strategy, Or..
PU
01/29PETROBRAS : - Clarification on Fire Occurrence at the Intermodal Terminal of Ser..
AQ
01/29Brazil government aims to sell at least $20 billion in assets this year
RE
01/28PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification on Fire Occurrence at the Intermod..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 71 009 M
Net income 2018 31 656 M
Debt 2018 287 B
Yield 2018 3,35%
P/E ratio 2018 9,93
P/E ratio 2019 8,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 358 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerônimo Antunes Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS12.26%96 330
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.43%242 088
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.83%188 830
TOTAL2.30%142 683
EQUINOR3.05%74 280
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%66 309
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.