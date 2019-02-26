Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Board of Directors Approves Nomination of Member of the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:28pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, February 26, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release dated 01/21/2019, reports that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the nomination of Mr. Nivio Ziviani as member of the Board of Directors of the company. This nomination will be submitted to the upcoming General Shareholders' Meeting.

Nivio Ziviani has a Mechanical Engineering degree from Federal University of Minas Gerais (1971), a master's degree in Computing from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro (1976) and Ph.D. in Computer Science from Waterloo University, Canada (1982). He is a specialist in information technology and an outstanding professor and entrepreneur.

Professor Emeritus of the Computer Science Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais since 2005 and member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences since 2007, Nivio Ziviani has been awarded, throughout his career, several prizes and honors, among them the National Order of Scientific Merit, in the Commander (2007) and Grand Cross (2018) classes.

Professor Nivio Ziviani is the author of the book Projeto de Algoritmos and co-author in over 180 scientific articles in the fields of algorithms, information recovery, artificial intelligence and related areas. As an entrepreneur, he is the founder of several companies based on the knowledge produced in the University, such as Kunumi (2016), Neemu (2010), Akwan (2000) and Miner (1998).

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
06:28pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Board of Directors Approves Nomination of Member..
PU
06:09pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras studying voluntary layoff pro..
RE
12:33pEXCLUSIVE : Brazil's state bank Caixa close to selling $2.4-billion Petrobras st..
RE
12:27pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Sources Say Brazilian Bank Caixa May Sell Petrob..
DJ
09:39aPETROBRAS : Reports January`s Oil and Gas Production
AQ
05:34aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobas' oil, gas output sees 3 pct monthly dro..
AQ
03:34aPETROBRAS : oil and natural gas production in January
AQ
02/25PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Oil and natural gas production in January
PU
02/25PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : PETROBRAS - Oil and natural gas production in Ja..
AQ
02/25DOF ASA - Award of three long-term contracts in Brazil
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 68 575 M
Net income 2018 31 595 M
Debt 2018 285 B
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 10,46
P/E ratio 2019 9,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 377 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.72%100 609
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.21%256 224
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.88%204 023
TOTAL7.21%148 335
EQUINOR ASA6.04%75 606
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 150
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.