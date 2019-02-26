Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Board of Directors Approves Nomination of Member of the Board

Rio de Janeiro, February 26, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release dated 01/21/2019, reports that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the nomination of Mr. Nivio Ziviani as member of the Board of Directors of the company. This nomination will be submitted to the upcoming General Shareholders' Meeting.

Nivio Ziviani has a Mechanical Engineering degree from Federal University of Minas Gerais (1971), a master's degree in Computing from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro (1976) and Ph.D. in Computer Science from Waterloo University, Canada (1982). He is a specialist in information technology and an outstanding professor and entrepreneur.

Professor Emeritus of the Computer Science Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais since 2005 and member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences since 2007, Nivio Ziviani has been awarded, throughout his career, several prizes and honors, among them the National Order of Scientific Merit, in the Commander (2007) and Grand Cross (2018) classes.

Professor Nivio Ziviani is the author of the book Projeto de Algoritmos and co-author in over 180 scientific articles in the fields of algorithms, information recovery, artificial intelligence and related areas. As an entrepreneur, he is the founder of several companies based on the knowledge produced in the University, such as Kunumi (2016), Neemu (2010), Akwan (2000) and Miner (1998).