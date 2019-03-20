Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Board of Directors elects Chief Refining and Natural Gas Executive Officer and approves reappointment of the other executives

Rio de Janeiro, March 20, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, elected Mrs. Anelise Quintão Lara for the position of Chief Refining and Natural Gas Executive Officer and approved the reappointment of the CEO Roberto Castello Branco and the other Executive Officers of the company for a term of two years, with the exception of the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, who shall remain in his current position until his successor takes office.

Anelise Lara holds a degree in chemical engineering from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, with a master's degree in petroleum engineering from the Federal University of Ouro Preto and a PhD. in Sciences de la Terre by the Université Pierre et Marie Curie, in France. She holds an MBA in executive management from IBMEC and in advanced business management by COPPEAD. She has been with Petrobras for more than 30 years and has held several management positions in the areas of research, reservoir engineering and pre-salt project development. Since May 2016 she has held the position of Executive Manager of Acquisitions & Divestments. She chaired the Brazil Section of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), was a member of the Board of SPE International until 2017, and is currently a member of the IBP Diversity Committee, having participated in its creation in 2018.