Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Bradesco will be the new bookkeeper for Petrobras shares

Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that, as of August 30, 2018, Banco Bradesco S.A. ('Bradesco') will provide bookkeeping services for shares issued by the company, and the service to shareholders will be carried out by its branch network, with nationwide presence.

Due to the termination of the agreement with Banco do Brasil S.A. ('BB') on August 29, 2018, a bidding process was carried out to choose a new institution, and Banco Bradesco was the winner.

Shareholders with shares in custody at B3 will keep receiving the normal service rendered by their respective brokerage firms and/or custodians, and there will be no interruption in the trading of the company's shares.

Due to the process of migration of services, as of August 27, 2018, the following shareholder services provided by BB will be suspended: stock position enquiries; transfer of shares outside the stock exchange environment; transfer of share custody; payments of any outstanding earnings; record keeping and registration of liens; among others.

Share transfer orders (custody transactions) that have been blocked by BB, with no corresponding deposit, will be automatically transferred to Bradesco.

This change does not imply any shift on shares rights, including dividends and interest on capital, of which payments will be made in the current accounts previously indicated by each shareholder.