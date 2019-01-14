Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Brazil government nominates three new Petrobras board members amid accusations of meddling

01/14/2019 | 07:41am EST
A view of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Monday nominated three new board members for state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), amid accusations that new CEO Roberto Castello Branco was pushing to oust board members.

The nominees are Eduardo Bacellar Ferreira, John Forman and Joao Cox.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)

