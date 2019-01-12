Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Brazil judge temporarily allows Petrobras to continue divestment program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 12:49pm EST
Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The chief justice of Brazil's Supreme Court has restored a presidential decree regulating how state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA can carry out an ambitious divestment program meant to reduce the company's significant debt.

Judge Dias Toffoli's decision, signed on Friday, overturned an injunction issued by a colleague last month. Toffoli's ruling should hold until Feb. 27, when the full Supreme Court will hear the case.

The December injunction, following a lawsuit filed by the opposition Workers Party, raised doubts about the ability of Petrobras, as the company is known, to carry out the divestments as planned.

Petrobras is planning asset sales of $26.9 billion over the next five years, according to a strategic outlook released late last year.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
12:49pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil judge temporarily allows Petrobras to con..
RE
01/11PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : New Petrobras CEO pushes to oust board members -..
RE
01/11NEW PETROBRAS CEO PUSHES TO OUST BOA : sources
RE
01/11EXCLUSIVE : Trafigura refuses to hand over emails in Brazil bribery case
RE
01/11PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : S.A. - Formalization of the dismissals in the Ex..
AQ
01/11PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazilian middleman involved in Petrobras corrup..
AQ
01/11PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazilian middleman involved in Petrobras corrup..
AQ
01/10PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Formalization of the dismissals in the Explorati..
PU
01/10PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras Starts Prequalification Stage for Fafe..
PU
01/09PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil`s Petrobras to receive at least $14 billi..
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 71 755 M
Net income 2018 31 656 M
Debt 2018 289 B
Yield 2018 3,40%
P/E ratio 2018 10,09
P/E ratio 2019 7,86
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 352 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer
Jerônimo Antunes Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS10.23%97 045
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.92%249 788
PETROCHINA COMPANY2.36%188 412
TOTAL1.31%144 372
EQUINOR4.14%75 975
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%68 057
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.