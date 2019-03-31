Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Brazil's Petrobras may bid in Israel gas exploration tender - report

03/31/2019
A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobas is considering bidding in a new tender to explore for oil and gas offshore Israel, a leading Israeli financial news website reported on Sunday.

Calcalist reported that a final decision could be announced during a four-day visit to Israel by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that began on Sunday.

The possibility of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, taking part in Israel's newest auction for offshore blocks was raised during a meeting in Houston earlier this month between Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and his Brazilian counterpart Bento Albuquerque, Calcalist said.

Steinitz's office declined to comment on the report.

Petrobras was not reachable for immediate comment.

A number of large gas discoveries offshore Israel and in nearby eastern Mediterranean waters in the last decade have made Israel a potentially lucrative prospect for big energy firms.

Israel is tendering 19 new offshore blocks to oil and gas companies. A previous auction elicited bids from only two groups of companies, and the energy ministry said it expected more to compete this time as conditions have improved.

Exxon Mobil Corp, in a major policy shift, is also considering bidding in the auction.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 365 B
EBIT 2019 74 617 M
Net income 2019 31 905 M
Debt 2019 263 B
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 10,89
P/E ratio 2020 8,58
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 389 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS23.72%102 206
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL9.06%256 654
PETROCHINA COMPANY5.41%197 105
TOTAL7.23%146 782
EQUINOR ASA2.78%73 008
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%67 314
