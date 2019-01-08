Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Brazil's Petrobras may get $14 billion to settle dispute over some oil exploration areas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) may receive about $14 billion (£11 billion) from the Brazilian government to settle a dispute relating to certain oil exploration areas, the state-run oil firm said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) may receive about $14 billion (£11 billion) from the Brazilian government to settle a dispute relating to certain oil exploration areas, the state-run oil firm said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The dispute centres around payments relating to operations in the so-called transfer-of-rights area off the coast of Brazil.

Such a settlement can only be confirmed after Brazil's TCU audit court issues an opinion on the matter, Petrobras said, adding both parties have to agree on the terms.

"The draft [of the agreement] under analysis by the TCU contemplates one, among the various scenarios discussed between representatives of the government and Petrobras," the company said in the filing. "This scenario, after the TCU's opinion [is known] and [after] approval by the parties, may result in a credit in favour of Petrobras amounting to approximately $14 billion," the filing said.

Common shares of Petrobras surged as much as 5.5 percent in afternoon trading on Monday after a local newspaper published details of the potential settlement, which the Economy Ministry subsequently denied.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
07:14aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras may get $14 billion to settle..
RE
05:30aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras selling 3 billion reais in lo..
RE
01:12aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : What the other papers say this morning
AQ
01/07PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Change in Exploration and Production Executive O..
PU
01/07PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Final Tender Results and Final Settlement for Ca..
PU
01/07PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Actions to contain the oil spill in Espadarte fi..
PU
01/07PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Roberto Castello Branco takes over as CEO of Pet..
PU
01/04PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Changes in the Executive Board
PU
01/04Brazil's 'Chicago Oldies' aim to revive Pinochet-era economic playbook
RE
01/04ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Brazil Gas Deals Shore up Gas Exports
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 354 B
EBIT 2018 72 336 M
Net income 2018 31 656 M
Debt 2018 294 B
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 10,14
P/E ratio 2019 7,89
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 352 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer
Jerônimo Antunes Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS10.19%94 427
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.79%248 212
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.53%186 143
TOTAL2.43%142 186
EQUINOR4.14%74 198
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%68 440
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.