PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
My previous session
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Brazil's Petrobras posts first annual profit in five years

02/27/2019 | 07:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Women walk in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA reported its first annual profit in five years on Wednesday, as widely expected, though the company missed estimates in large part due to nonrecurring changes.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said net income in the fourth quarter totaled 2.102 billion reais (423.37 million pounds), up from a loss of almost 5.5 billion reais in the same period last year.

Net income for full-year 2018 came to 25.779 billion reais, its first full-year profit since 2013, but widely missing the Refinitiv I/B/E/S estimate of 34.9 billion reais. That was thanks in large part to unexpected impairments and contingencies related to legal disputes.

The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter, adjusted for nonrecurring charges, of 29.16 billion reais, more than double the year-ago figure of 13 billion reais.

Petrobras took some 11.4 billion reais in the fourth quarter in charges for various impairments and money put aside as judicial contingencies.

Among the major sources of writedowns was the settlement of a royalties dispute with regulator ANP over an oil producing zone known as Parque das Baleias as well as an arbitration dispute with U.S.-based Vantage Drilling Co.

Items insulated from nonrecurring items came much closer to market expectations. Annual adjusted EBITDA, for instance, came in at 115 billion reais, just slightly below the Refinitiv estimate of 118 billion reais.

The company's ratio of net debt to EBITDA fell to 2.34 at the end of the year, beating the company's goal of 2.5, as widely expected.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by G Crosse and Matthew Lewis)

Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 68 575 M
Net income 2018 31 595 M
Debt 2018 285 B
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 10,42
P/E ratio 2019 8,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 376 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.50%100 380
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.97%257 343
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.18%203 028
TOTAL7.62%149 128
EQUINOR ASA5.52%75 309
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 405
