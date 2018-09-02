Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Brazil's Petrobras to meet with presidential candidates' aides

09/02/2018 | 04:16pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Petrobras gas station is pictured reflected in a car window in the outskirts of Sao Paulo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Executives from Petróleo Brasileiro SA will meet with economic aides to presidential candidates this month to discuss their agenda for the state-controlled oil company, newspaper Estado de S.Paulo said on Sunday.

Executives Nelson Silva, Rafael Grisolia and Eberaldo de Almeida Neto will schedule meetings this month to showcase the firm's debt-cutting and divestment efforts, the report said, without specifying how it obtained the information.

Petrobras, as the company is known, was cast to the center of political debate in the wake of a sweeping corruption scandal ensnaring well-known executives and high-ranking politicians.

All candidates in this year's presidential elections, the most hard-to-predict in decades, have presented some sort of plan for the oil firm. Most, Estado said, would support the sale of some or all of Petrobras' refineries.

Petrobras representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 344 B
EBIT 2018 67 527 M
Net income 2018 28 669 M
Debt 2018 282 B
Yield 2018 3,94%
P/E ratio 2018 7,41
P/E ratio 2019 6,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 272 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.29%67 170
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.74%272 314
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.62%206 337
TOTAL16.99%167 495
EQUINOR22.77%86 085
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%68 438
