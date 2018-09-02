Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Brazil's Petrobras to meet with presidential candidates' aides

Executives Nelson Silva, Rafael Grisolia and Eberaldo de Almeida Neto will schedule meetings this month to showcase the firm's debt-cutting and divestment efforts, the report said, without specifying how it obtained the information.

Petrobras, as the company is known, was cast to the center of political debate in the wake of a sweeping corruption scandal ensnaring well-known executives and high-ranking politicians.

All candidates in this year's presidential elections, the most hard-to-predict in decades, have presented some sort of plan for the oil firm. Most, Estado said, would support the sale of some or all of Petrobras' refineries.

Petrobras representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

