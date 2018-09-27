Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Brazil's Petrobras to pay $853 million U.S. fine in Car Wash probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA will pay an $853.2 million fine to settle U.S. criminal charges the Brazilian state-run oil company bribed politicians and then sought to conceal the payments, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The settlement with U.S. prosecutors is an important milestone for Petrobras, as the company is known, as it tries to put behind it numerous corruption allegations stemming from the landmark "Car Wash" investigation.

"Executives at the highest levels of Petrobras — including members of its executive board and board of directors —facilitated the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to Brazilian politicians and political parties and then cooked the books to conceal the bribe payments from investors and regulators,” Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski said in a statement.

Under the agreement, which settles violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Petrobras will deposit $682.6 million, or 80 percent of the penalties, in a special fund in Brazil, with the remainder of the fine being split between the two U.S. agencies.

Brazilian federal prosecutors will determine how Petrobras should allocate money in the fund into social and educational programs in an agreement yet to be settled.

Petrobras said in a statement that the deal "puts an end to the uncertainties, risks, burdens and costs of potential prosecution and protracted litigation in the United States."

The oil company will take a third-quarter 3.6 billion real charge - the local currency equivalent of the penalty.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
10:03aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras to pay $853 million U.S. fine..
RE
09:25aPETROBRAS : Reaches Settlement With SEC for Misleading Investors
AQ
08:52aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras Reaches Coordinated Resolutions with A..
PU
08:40aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras to Pay $853.2 Million to Settle Corrup..
DJ
06:30aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Shell sees peak production for Brazil`s giant Lu..
AQ
09/26PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras and Equinor sign a Memorandum of Under..
PU
09/25PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to Brazil
AQ
09/25PETROBRAS : - Class action in the Netherlands
AQ
09/25PETROBRAS : announces final results of offers to exchange new registered securit..
AQ
09/24PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Oil and natural gas production in August
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:02aPetrobras reaches $853M settlement in U.S., Brazil corruption probes 
08:52aPetrobras, Equinor sign Brazil offshore wind MoU 
09/26Shell sees peak production for Brazil's giant Lula oilfield in 2020, 2021 
09/25Sector And Industry Analysis For Companies In The Brazilian Index IBrX 50 CNT.. 
09/20REUTERS : Brazil to approve Petrobras diesel subsidy payment 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 339 B
EBIT 2018 71 939 M
Net income 2018 29 888 M
Debt 2018 285 B
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 7,68
P/E ratio 2019 6,10
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 286 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS25.97%70 943
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.26%291 505
PETROCHINA COMPANY9.89%225 518
TOTAL20.38%173 970
EQUINOR31.85%96 138
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%74 067
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.