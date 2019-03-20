Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : CARF decision related to tax collection on remittances abroad for payments of vessel charters

03/20/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, March 20, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the Administrative Board of Tax Appeals (CARF) pronounced, on this date, by a casting vote, an unfavorable decision regarding fiscal administrative proceeding that addresses the collection of CIDE (base-year 2009) on remittances abroad for the payment of vessel charters, in the approximate amount of R$ 2.2 billion.

Petrobras awaits the notification of the decision in the administrative sphere and will appeal to the Judiciary. The company understands that the judgment does not change the classification of expectation of possible loss.

The information regarding this process is presented in the financial statements (ITR) of 2018, in explanatory note 31.3 - Contigent liabilities.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:39:05 UTC
