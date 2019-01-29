Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Change in the appointment for Chief Strategy, Organization and Management System Executive Officer

01/29/2019

Rio de Janeiro, January 28, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it received a letter from Mr. Lauro Cotta, appointed to occupy the position of Chief Strategy, Organization and Management System Executive Officer, communicating that, for particular reasons, he can not accept the appointment.

As announced to the market on January 10, 2019, Mr. Rafael Salvador Grisolia, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Executive Officer, will continue to hold temporarily the position of Chief Strategy, Organization and Management System Executive Officer without prejudice to his other functions.

A new indication will be promptly disclose to the market.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 21:58:06 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 71 009 M
Net income 2018 31 656 M
Debt 2018 287 B
Yield 2018 3,43%
P/E ratio 2018 9,69
P/E ratio 2019 8,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 350 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerônimo Antunes Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS9.44%93 156
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-0.64%239 736
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.83%188 265
TOTAL1.09%140 748
EQUINOR1.44%73 145
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%65 817
