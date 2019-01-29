Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Change in the appointment for Chief Strategy, Organization and Management System Executive Officer

Rio de Janeiro, January 28, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it received a letter from Mr. Lauro Cotta, appointed to occupy the position of Chief Strategy, Organization and Management System Executive Officer, communicating that, for particular reasons, he can not accept the appointment.
As announced to the market on January 10, 2019, Mr. Rafael Salvador Grisolia, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Executive Officer, will continue to hold temporarily the position of Chief Strategy, Organization and Management System Executive Officer without prejudice to his other functions.
A new indication will be promptly disclose to the market.
