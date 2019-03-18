Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Changes in Petrobras and BR Distribuidora Administration

03/18/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

Petrobras informs that its CEO Roberto Castello Branco appointed Ms. Andrea Marques de Almeida as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of the company and Mr. Rafael Salvador Grisolia as CEO of Petrobras Distribuidora (BR).

The nomination of the new Officer shall be subject to the internal corporate governance procedures, including the compliance and integrity analysis necessary for the company's succession process, and referred to the Appointments, Remuneration and Succession Committee and subsequent deliberation of the Board of Directors, in attention to the provisions of arts. 30, V and 36, § 1, II of the Company's Bylaws.

Rafael Grisolia will remain in his current position at Petrobras until his successor takes office.

The current president of BR Ivan de Sá will resume his career at Petrobras, where he worked for 30 years, occupying several executive functions.

Andrea Almeida holds a degree in production engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro - UFRJ, with an MBA in Finance from IBMEC-RJ and an MBA in management from Universidade de São Paulo - USP, as well as management courses from Wharton School and Sloan School of Management - MIT. Has been working at Vale for 25 years with extensive experience in Corporate Finance, Global Treasury and Risk Management.

From 2010 to 2014 served as leader of the risk management function. From 2015 to 2018 served as Chief Financial Officer at Vale in Toronto and is currently the Head of Global Treasury.

Throughout her career led relevant operations, including: bond operations, working capital operations, export and commodity prepayments, bilateral loans and with multilateral agencies guarantee, gold and cobalt stream operations, as well as developing relationship with the main rating agencies.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 01:44:08 UTC
