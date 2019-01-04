Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
  Report  
News 
Official Publications

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Changes in the Executive Board

01/04/2019 | 06:24pm EST

o de Janeiro, January 4, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras, in addition to the Material Fact published on December 21, 2018, informs that its CEO Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco, within the scope of the nomination process for members of the Executive Board, indicated to the Executive Offices of Refining and Natural Gas Mrs. Anelise Quintão Lara and of Strategy, Organization and Management System Mr. Lauro Cotta.

In addition, the CEO appointed Mr. Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto to the Executive Office of Production & Technology Development. The dismissal of Mr. Hugo Repsold Júnior, who currently occupies this position, will be timely forwarded to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mrs. Solange da Silva Guedes, Chief Exploration and Production Officer, Mr. Eberaldo de Almeida Neto, Chief Human Resources, SEH and Services Officer, Rafael Mendes Gomes, Chief Governance and Compliance Officer, and Rafael Salvador Grisolia, Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer, remain in their current positions.

The indicated names will be submitted to the internal corporate governance procedures, including the respective conformity and integrity analyzes, necessary for the company's succession process, and forwarded to the Appointments, Remuneration and Succession Committee and subsequent deliberation of the Board of Directors, in attention to the provisions of arts. 30, V and 36, § 1, II of the Company's Bylaws.

Mrs. Anelise Quintão Lara currently holds the position of Executive Manager of Acquisitions & Divestments in the Financial and Investor Relations Office and Mr. Rudimar Lorenzatto is the current Executive Manager of Submarine Systems in the Production & Technology Development Office, both in Petrobras.

Mr. Lauro Cotta was Chief Executive Officer at Minasgás Distribuidora de Gás Combustível, SHV Gás Brasil and Supergasbras Energia Ltda in the period between 2000 and 2014, member of the Board of SHV Energy-Netherland from 2012 to 2014, member of the Advisory Board of Supergasbras Energia Ltda from 2014 to 2017 and member of the Board of Directors of IBP - Instituto Brasileiro de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 23:23:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 355 B
EBIT 2018 73 124 M
Net income 2018 31 656 M
Debt 2018 296 B
Yield 2018 3,43%
P/E ratio 2018 9,95
P/E ratio 2019 7,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 325 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS7.98%86 764
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.05%245 936
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.00%182 874
TOTAL0.16%141 096
EQUINOR1.93%71 315
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%66 310
