Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Changes in the Executive Board

o de Janeiro, January 4, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras, in addition to the Material Fact published on December 21, 2018, informs that its CEO Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco, within the scope of the nomination process for members of the Executive Board, indicated to the Executive Offices of Refining and Natural Gas Mrs. Anelise Quintão Lara and of Strategy, Organization and Management System Mr. Lauro Cotta.

In addition, the CEO appointed Mr. Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto to the Executive Office of Production & Technology Development. The dismissal of Mr. Hugo Repsold Júnior, who currently occupies this position, will be timely forwarded to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mrs. Solange da Silva Guedes, Chief Exploration and Production Officer, Mr. Eberaldo de Almeida Neto, Chief Human Resources, SEH and Services Officer, Rafael Mendes Gomes, Chief Governance and Compliance Officer, and Rafael Salvador Grisolia, Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer, remain in their current positions.

The indicated names will be submitted to the internal corporate governance procedures, including the respective conformity and integrity analyzes, necessary for the company's succession process, and forwarded to the Appointments, Remuneration and Succession Committee and subsequent deliberation of the Board of Directors, in attention to the provisions of arts. 30, V and 36, § 1, II of the Company's Bylaws.

Mrs. Anelise Quintão Lara currently holds the position of Executive Manager of Acquisitions & Divestments in the Financial and Investor Relations Office and Mr. Rudimar Lorenzatto is the current Executive Manager of Submarine Systems in the Production & Technology Development Office, both in Petrobras.

Mr. Lauro Cotta was Chief Executive Officer at Minasgás Distribuidora de Gás Combustível, SHV Gás Brasil and Supergasbras Energia Ltda in the period between 2000 and 2014, member of the Board of SHV Energy-Netherland from 2012 to 2014, member of the Advisory Board of Supergasbras Energia Ltda from 2014 to 2017 and member of the Board of Directors of IBP - Instituto Brasileiro de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis.