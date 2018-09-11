Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Changes in the Executive Office of Governance and Compliance

Rio de Janeiro, September 10, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, further to the release disclosed on June 13, 2017, informs that the extinction of the non-statutory position of Deputy Officer for Governance and Compliance will be submitted to the evaluation of the company's competent bodies.

Exceptional and temporary, the termination of this position, unique in the company, before the originally scheduled date of 12/31/2019 results from the strengthening of the company internal controls, elimination of all material weaknesses as of end of 2017, progresses already made in corporate governance, shareholders governance, prevention, detection and internal investigation activities and remediation of irregularities.

As of September 1, 2018, the former Deputy Officer for Governance and Compliance, Paulo José Alves, became the Executive Manager of Compliance, replacing Márcio Campanelli Moreira, the former manager, who became the Executive Manager of Governance.

The Executive Office of Governance and Compliance shall maintain all its prerogatives and responsibilities provided for in the company's Bylaws and internal regulations.