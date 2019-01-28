Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Clarification on Fire Occurrence at the Intermodal Terminal of Serra at Espírito Santo state

01/28/2019 | 11:59pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, January 28, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that yesterday (01/27), there was a fire in the storage area of materials used in oil exploration and production activities, located in the Intermodal Terminal of Serra ('TIMS'), in the municipality in the metropolitan region of Vitória. The fire originated in the vegetation outside the terminal facilities.

The company informs that there were no victims and no risk to nearby communities. The fire was controlled and at the moment the aftermath is being carried out. The material that was consumed in the fire is composed almost entirely of floats, offering no risk to people or the environment.

The financial impacts on inventories were not relevant and the company is evaluating replacement measures of the materials , in a way that does not jeopardize its operations according to the annual planning.

The affected area is isolated and is safe for the people who work in the other areas of the TIMS terminal. All the competent bodies have been informed and the causes of the accident are being investigated.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 04:58:08 UTC
