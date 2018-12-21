Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Clarification on the Divestment Program

12/21/2018 | 02:20am CET

Rio de Janeiro, December 20, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in relation to the news published in the media on the injunction rendered on December 19, 2018 by Minister Marco Aurélio Mello, in a declaratory action of unconstitutionality (ADI No. 5942) proposed before the Federal Supreme Court, understands that this decision does not affect its divestment processes involving the assignment of Exploration & Production (E&P) rights started before May 2018, as expressed in art. 91, paragraph 3 of Law 13303/2016.

Regarding the future processes for assignment of rights in E&P, Petrobras clarifies that it is studying alternatives to proceed with its divestment program, in accordance with current legislation and with respect to the limits of the injunction. Therefore, the company will suspend the announcement of opportunities related to new E&P divestment projects.

Petrobras reinforces the importance of the Partnerships and Divestments Program to reduce its level of indebtedness and generate value through active portfolio management, in line with its Strategic Plan and 2019-2023 Business and Management Plan.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 01:19:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 355 B
EBIT 2018 73 124 M
Net income 2018 31 656 M
Debt 2018 296 B
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 8,98
P/E ratio 2019 7,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,70x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 309 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS40.00%79 345
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-8.42%239 480
PETROCHINA COMPANY-7.66%188 728
TOTAL1.70%140 379
EQUINOR8.42%72 654
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%65 743
