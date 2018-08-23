Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
News

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Clarification related to the Paulínia refinery (Replan) operations

08/23/2018 | 08:22pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the fire that occurred on 08/20/2018 reached part of two units of the Paulínia Refinery (Replan) in the state of São Paulo:

• U-200 (atmospheric distillation);
• U-220A (catalytic cracking).

The fire did not affect the other operating units; however, its activities were suspended preventively. Petrobras has already begun the resumption process of these units and estimates to restart production in the next few days.

There were no injuries and Petrobras reinforces its commitment to the safety of its workforce, its operations and facilities, adopting world-class standards for the oil industry.

The delivery of products to the distributors resumed on 08/21/2018. Petrobras inventories from Replan itself and production from other refineries guarantee fuel supply to its customers.

The total capacity of the refinery is 415 thousand barrels per day and it is not yet possible to foresee the return to operation of the affected units. The company informs that it does not estimate relevant financial impacts, even with the production relocations from other refineries, restoration of affected units and eventual importation of oil products, if necessary.

An internal committee was created to investigate the possible causes of the accident.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
