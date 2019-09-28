Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Distance Voting Form for Extraordinary General Meeting - September 30, 2019
0
09/28/2019 | 11:23pm EDT
DISTANCE VOTING FORM - 09/30/2019
EGM OF PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A.(PETROBRAS)
1. Shareholder name and e-mail:Name:
E-mail: Confirm e-mail:
Shareholder CNPJ or CPF:
Instructions for completion
This ballot form is to be completed in case shareholders choose to exercise their right to use the distance voting, per CVM Instruction no. 481/09.
In this case, it is imperative that previous fields are completed with the full name (or corporate name) of the shareholder and the Registration number with the Ministry of Finance, whether a legal entity (CNPJ) or natural person (CPF), as well as an email address for contact.
In addition, in order for the ballot to be considered valid and the votes herein delivered be recorded in the General Meeting quorum, the following instructions shall be observed:
ballot fields shall be duly completed, according to the shareholder's class of shares. To better identify each item, voting fields will be presented as follows:
[ON only]: Only holders of common shares (PETR3) shall vote;
shareholders or their legal proxy(ies), as appropriate and pursuant to current legislation, shall sign the ballot form; and
certification of signatures included in the ballot form shall be requiredand, in the case of foreigners, their corresponding consular validation and the sworn translation of documents.
1
4. Guidelines for sending the form
Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to use the distance voting may:
fill in and send this form directly to the Company; or
relay completion instructions to suitable service providers, according to the following guidelines:
4.1 Exercise of distance voting rights using a custodian
Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to use de distance voting via their custodian agent shall relay their voting instructions according to the rules defined by the sub-custodian, which forwards said voting manifestations to the [B]3 Central Depository. For such, shareholders shall contact their custody agents to check the proper procedures.
According to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, shareholders shall relay ballot form completion instructions to their custody agents up to seven days before the date on which the Shareholders' Meeting will be held, namely, until 09/23/2019 (inclusive), except if a different term is defined by their custody agents.
Petrobras has up to three days from ballot form receipt to inform shareholders that submitted documents are eligible for the vote to be considered valid, or to warn of the need for correction and resubmission of the ballot form or accompanying documents, stating their period of receipt within up to seven days before the Shareholders' Meeting.
It is therefore recommended that shareholders send the ballot form, which will be available at least one month prior to the Shareholders' Meeting, plus related documents as early as possible, so there is enough time for evaluation by Petrobras and eventual return with reasons for correction, correction, and resubmission.
It should be noted that, as ordered by CVM Instruction no. 481/09, upon receiving shareholder voting instructions through their respective custody agents, the [B]3 Central Depository shall disregard any conflicting instructions in connection to the same deliberation that were issued by the same enrollment number in CPF (natural persons) or CNPJ (legal entities).
4.2. Exercise of distance voting rights using a book-entry share administrator
In addition to the previous options, shareholders holding book-entry shares can exercise their right to vote using Banco Bradesco, which is the managing institution for Petrobras' Book-Entry Shares system. In this case, the shareholder/proxy shall deliver the duly completed distance voting ballot form at any Banco Bradesco branch.
4.3. Exercise of distance voting via direct remittance of ballot form by shareholders to Petrobras
2
Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote use the distance voting may, alternatively, do it directly to the Company, for which end the following documents are to be remitted to Av. República do Chile, 65, 18º andar - sala 1803, Centro, CEP: 20031-912, Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil, care of the Department of Individual Investor Relations - Shareholder Support:
physical copy of this ballot form, duly completed, signed, and with each page initialed;
certified copyof the following documents:
for natural persons: ∙ valid photo ID and CPF number; ∙ in the case of proxy (engaged less than one year from the date of the EGM) forward documentation with certified signatureand the proxy's identity.
for legal persons:
latest bylaws or consolidated social contract and the corporate documents proving the legal representation of shareholder;
CNPJ; and
photo ID document of the legal proxy.
for investment funds:
last consolidated fund rules with CNPJ;
bylaws or social contract of its administrator or manager, as appropriate, in compliance with the fund's voting policy and corporate documents proving the powers of representation; and
photo ID document of the legal proxy.
Once the ballot form and corresponding required documentation are received, the Company will notify shareholders of their acceptance or need for rectification, pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09.
If the ballot form is forwarded directly to the Company and is not properly completed or is not accompanied by the supporting documents described in item (4.3 - ii), it may be disregarded and shareholders will be notified at the email address informed in item 1.
The ballot form and other supporting documents shall be recorded at the company within up to seven days prior to the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, namely, by 09/23/2019 (inclusive). Any ballot forms received by the Company after that date shall also be disregarded.
5. Postal and electronic address to send the ballot paper, if the shareholder wishes to deliver the document directly to the company.
Av. República do Chile, 65, 18º andar - sala 1803, Centro, CEP: 20031-912, Rio de Janeiro / RJ - Brazil, to the attention of the Individual Investor Relations Department - Shareholder Support
Email:acionistas@petrobras.com.br
3
6. Indication of the institution contracted by the company to provide the bookkeeping service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, telephone and contact person.
Address: Banco Bradesco branches in national territory
e-mail: dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br
Tel: 0800-701-1616
Contact: Maurício Bartalini Tempeste
4
VOTING MANIFESTATION - Please mark your choice of vote with an "X".
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
1. [ON only] Merger of Petrobras Logística de Gás S.A. ("Logigás") into Petrobras to: (i) confirm KPMG Auditores Independentes ("KPMG") as Petrobras' contractor to prepare the relevant Logigás' Evaluation Report, at book value, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 227 of the Act 6404, of 12.15.1976; (ii) approve the Evaluation Report prepared by KPMG at book value regarding Logigás' shareholders' equity; (iii) approve all terms and conditions of the Merger Proposal and Basis, entered into by and between Logigás and Petrobras on 08.28.2019; (iv) approve the merger of Logigás into Petrobras, with consequent extinction of the former, without increasing Petrobras' share capital; (v) authorize Petrobras' Executive Board to perform all acts required for the merger to be effective and for the absorbing company and absorbed company situations to be made regular before relevant authorities.
] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
2. [ON only] Proposal of amendment to Petrobras' Articles of Merger in order to change articles 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 29, 30, 35, 43 and 53 of said charter, and consequent consolidation of said Articles of Merger pursuant to Management proposal filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) and Company through respective electronic addresses.
] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
3. [ON only] Amend the overall amount of management compensation, as approved by General and Special Shareholders' Meeting dated April 25, 2019, in order to include the Digital Transformation and Innovation Executive Officer's remuneration.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Second Call of Meeting
4. [Only ON] In the event of a second call of this General Meeting, may the voting instructions included in this ballot form be considered also for the second call of Meeting?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 03:22:00 UTC