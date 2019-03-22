Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Down Over 6% After Former Brazil President's Arrest in Car Wash Probe -- Data Talk

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR (PBR) is currently at $15.92, down $1.13 or 6.63%

-- Would be lowest close since March 12, 2019, when it closed at $15.82

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since June 1, 2018, when it fell 14.59%

-- On Thursday, Brazil's former President Michel Temer was arrested in the Car Wash investigation, which originally focused on bribes paid by construction companies eager to win inflated contracts to executives at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobas, has sent dozens of executives from those builders to jail

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 9.7% over this period

-- Worst two-day stretch since the two days ending June 4, 2018, when it fell 9.78%

-- Up 1.27% month-to-date

-- Up 22.37% year-to-date

-- Up 11.25% from 52 weeks ago (March 23, 2018), when it closed at $14.31

-- Down 7.16% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 7, 2018, when it fell as much as 8.17%

All data as of 2:16:23 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet