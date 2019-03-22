Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Down Over 6% After Former Brazil President's Arrest in Car Wash Probe -- Data Talk

03/22/2019 | 02:43pm EDT

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR (PBR) is currently at $15.92, down $1.13 or 6.63%

-- Would be lowest close since March 12, 2019, when it closed at $15.82

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since June 1, 2018, when it fell 14.59%

-- On Thursday, Brazil's former President Michel Temer was arrested in the Car Wash investigation, which originally focused on bribes paid by construction companies eager to win inflated contracts to executives at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobas, has sent dozens of executives from those builders to jail

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 9.7% over this period

-- Worst two-day stretch since the two days ending June 4, 2018, when it fell 9.78%

-- Up 1.27% month-to-date

-- Up 22.37% year-to-date

-- Up 11.25% from 52 weeks ago (March 23, 2018), when it closed at $14.31

-- Down 7.16% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 7, 2018, when it fell as much as 8.17%

All data as of 2:16:23 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS -1.42% 28.56 End-of-day quote.25.93%
WTI -1.67% 58.98 Delayed Quote.30.42%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 365 B
EBIT 2019 74 986 M
Net income 2019 31 905 M
Debt 2019 263 B
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 10,78
P/E ratio 2020 8,41
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Capitalization 400 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS25.93%105 210
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL9.96%262 909
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.46%203 374
TOTAL9.31%152 175
EQUINOR ASA6.23%76 683
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 956
