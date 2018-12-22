Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Election of Petrobras' new CEO and changes in the Administration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 12:25am CET

Rio de Janeiro, December 21, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras informs that its Board of Directors approved the dismissal, on 12/31/2018, of Mr. Ivan de Souza Monteiro of the position of the company's CEO. In view of this dismissal, Mr. Ivan de Souza Monteiro presented his resignation as Petrobras' Board Member, as of 12/31/2018.

The Company informs that the Board has appointed Mr. Roberto Castello Branco to the position of Board Member from 01/01/2019 until the next General Shareholders' Meeting and also elected him as the company's CEO, as of 01/01/2019.

In addition, the Board dismissed, as of 12/31/2018, Mr. Nelson Luiz Costa Silva from the position of Chief Strategy, Organization and Management System Executive Officer and Mr. Jorge Celestino Ramos from the position of Chief Refining and Natural Gas Executive Officer. Mrs. Solange da Silva Guedes, Chief Exploration and Production Executive Officer, and Mr. Eberaldo de Almeida Neto, Chief Human Resources, HSE and Services Executive Officer will occupy these positions, without prejudice to their current functions, for a period of 90 days or until the Board decides on new executive officers.

Mr. Roberto Castello Branco's appointment was subject of prior analysis by the Nominating, Compensation and Succession Committee of Petrobras' Board of Directors.

Roberto Castello Branco holds a bachelor's degree in economics, with a doctorate from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV EPGE) and a postdoctoral degree from University of Chicago. He participated in executive training programs at Sloan School of Management (MIT) and International Institute for Management Development (IMD). He is affiliated professor at EPGE (FGV), also acting as director at Centro de Estudos em Crescimento e Desenvolvimento Econômico in this institution. He was a director at Vale S.A., Banco Central do Brasil, Banco Boavista, Banco Boavista Investimentos and Banco InterAtlântico. He was a member of Petrobras´ Board of Directors between May 2015 and April 2016, GRU Airport and Invepar, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of ABRASCA, Director of the American Chamber of Commerce (RJ) and a member of the Board of Directors of IBEF and Board of Curators of FGV.
He was president of the Instituto Brasileiro de Relações com Investidores, executive president of IBMEC and vice president of the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce. He has published articles in academic journals and widely circulated newspapers and has lectured at conferences held in Brazil and abroad (USA, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney). Author of the book ' Crescimento acelerado e o mercado de trabalho: a experiência Brasileira' (Accelerated growth and the labor market: the Brazilian experience).

The company is grateful for the important work of Ivan de Souza Monteiro since its arrival in 2015, as well as the contributions of directors Nelson Luiz Costa Silva and Jorge Celestino Ramos and welcomes Roberto Castello Branco.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 23:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
12:25aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Election of Petrobras' new CEO and changes in th..
PU
12/21PETROBRAS : - Clarification on the Divestment Program
AQ
12/21PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras and Total advance in their strategic p..
PU
12/21Total Buys Further 10% Stake in Brazil's Lapa Field
DJ
12/21PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Prepayment of bank debts and new financing
PU
12/21PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification on the Divestment Program
PU
12/21GLENCORE : Vitol bribery case in Brazil sees 12 charged for graft
RE
12/20GLENCORE : Brazil's Petrobras suspends oil and fuel trading with Trafigura, Glen..
RE
12/20PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil`s sixth subsalt production-sharing sale t..
AQ
12/19Brazil court ruling casts doubt over Petrobras asset sales
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 355 B
EBIT 2018 73 124 M
Net income 2018 31 656 M
Debt 2018 296 B
Yield 2018 3,94%
P/E ratio 2018 8,68
P/E ratio 2019 6,76
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 300 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS34.29%78 126
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-9.74%236 077
PETROCHINA COMPANY-8.16%187 803
TOTAL-0.33%137 745
EQUINOR5.99%71 121
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 518
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.