Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Favorable decision by CARF concerning the deductibility of production development expenditures for purposes of IRPJ and CSLL assessment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

Rio de Janeiro, August 16, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that today the Administrative Board of Tax Appeals (CARF) issued a decision, unanimously, in favor of the company, in an fiscal administrative proceeding in the amount of R$ 8.4 billion, related to the moment of deductibility of expenses incurred by Petrobras in the development of oil and gas production, for purposes of calculating Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL), of the 2011 fiscal year.

The CARF had already rendered favorable decision, unanimously, in proceedings pertaining to the same matter regarding a previous fiscal year, as disclosed to the market on 10/19/2017.

It should be noted that the possibility of loss of the contingent liability is currently classified as remote and, therefore, this proceeding is not disclosed in the notes to the financial statements for the second quarter of 2018, with no impact on the company's financial results.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 21:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
08/16PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Favorable decision by CARF concerning the deduct..
PU
08/16PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil Charges Lulas Ex-Minister With Corruption
AQ
08/16PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Ex-Finance Minister Charged With Corruption
AQ
08/16PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Former Brazil finance minister charged with corr..
AQ
08/14PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/13PETROBRAS : - Third Phase of the Temporary Diesel Price Subvention Program
AQ
08/13PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Two Influential Ex-Ministers of Lula and Roussef..
AQ
08/11PETROBRAS : recovers $274 million from corruption scandal
AQ
08/11PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Two influential ex-ministers of Lula and Roussef..
AQ
08/09PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil prosecutors say Petrobras to receive $272..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Petrobras may not sell Braskem share, could add to stake, CFO says 
08/16Ensco, Petrobras settle drillship dispute 
08/16BOLSONARO'S EARLY LEAD : Uncertainty In Brazil's Elections 
08/15Solid Pricing Boosting Braskem's Free Cash Flow, But A Buyout Is The Best Out.. 
08/13Petrobras - Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 345 B
EBIT 2018 66 988 M
Net income 2018 34 366 M
Debt 2018 250 B
Yield 2018 4,00%
P/E ratio 2018 6,75
P/E ratio 2019 5,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 278 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.66%71 241
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-1.08%261 519
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.12%204 268
TOTAL13.09%157 348
EQUINOR20.55%83 796
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 525
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.