Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
My previous session
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Filing of 2018 Form 20-F

03/29/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, March 29, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that today it filed its 2018 Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Form 20-F is a SEC requirement and must be filed annually by foreign issuers with shares traded on US stock exchanges, pursuant to U.S. securities' market regulation.

The report will be available on SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and on the company's website (www.investorpetrobras.com.br). Shareholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of the report from Petrobras Investor Relations Management, through the website, at (21) 3224-1510 or via e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 02:51:05 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 365 B
EBIT 2019 74 617 M
Net income 2019 31 905 M
Debt 2019 263 B
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 10,89
P/E ratio 2020 8,58
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 388 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS23.72%101 834
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.38%254 519
PETROCHINA COMPANY3.88%194 170
TOTAL6.75%146 115
EQUINOR ASA3.35%73 498
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%67 904
