Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Filing of 2018 Form 20-F

Rio de Janeiro, March 29, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that today it filed its 2018 Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Form 20-F is a SEC requirement and must be filed annually by foreign issuers with shares traded on US stock exchanges, pursuant to U.S. securities' market regulation.

The report will be available on SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and on the company's website (www.investorpetrobras.com.br). Shareholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of the report from Petrobras Investor Relations Management, through the website, at (21) 3224-1510 or via e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br.