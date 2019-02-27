Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Financial Report 2018 Results (IFRS in R$) 0 02/27/2019 | 07:35pm EST Send by mail :

Message from the President Rio de Janeiro, February 27, 2019 The agreements with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the sale on January 30, 2019 of the Pasadena refinery - whose acquisition had become a symbol of corruption in Brazil - marks the end of a painful cycle for Petrobras, its shareholders, employees and Brazilian society, in which the company was the victim of prolonged looting perpetrated by a criminal organization. Petrobras' performance over the past year was undoubtedly the best in many years, which includes achieving some historical records, involving free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA, and the interruption of four years of losses. An effective liability management process has extended the average debt maturity from 7.14 years in 2015 to 9.14 years in 2018, which helps to mitigate refinancing risks. In February 2019 our market capitalization surpassed US$ 100 billion, which puts us back in the position of the largest company in Latin America. We are celebrating the good results of 2018, but we can not limit ourselves to the internal vision, the comparison with ourselves even in previous years. Broadening our horizon for the global oil industry we humbly acknowledge that we are far short of the desirable. We can not be satisfied with the current situation, with much to do and many challenges to overcome. Nonconformity forces us to focus on five strategic pillars. We have to substantially improve the allocation of capital by focusing on the assets in which we are the natural owner and promoting healthy capital competition among our investment projects. A company operates at a loss until it manages to remunerate the capital employed in its operations, which we have not been able to do yet. Our proven oil and gas reserves reached 9.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), according to the SEC criteria. This implies a recovery of 125% of the volume produced (excluding the effect of fields divestments) and a ratio of proven reserves / production of 11.1 years. The important thing to note is that most of these reserves originate from world-class assets such as the pre-salt, the frontier of oil exploration in the world where Petrobras is the undisputed leader and natural owner. Focusing on these assets, low cost, high quality and productivity and long life, represents enormous potential for value creation over time. In the oil industry the exploration of world-class assets is one of the keys to a company's success. The generation of economic profit requires greater agility in the decision-making process, which is being pursued in 2019 with the indispensable care to the high standards of corporate governance and the strict compliance standards implemented in Petrobras in recent years. In this context, it is worth mentioning that, for example, delays in project execution are generally the largest source of reduction of rates of return. With the help of innovations we are developing initiatives to shorten the time interval between the beginning of the exploratory activity and the first oil and also the duration of the ramp-up phase of the E&P projects, which will contribute to the increase of their return rates. We must constantly seek the investment grade rating and the reduction of the cost of capital through financial deleveraging and transparent relationship with the global financial markets. The exposure of cash flow to the cyclical volatility of oil prices requires its producers to have low leverage. Our gross debt decreased significantly from US$ 126.3 billion in 2015 to US$ 84.4 billion at the end of 2018, but is still high compared to the current cash generation capacity: gross debt / operating cash flow of 3.2x and gross debt / Adjusted EBITDA of 2.7x. We will act simultaneously on the numerator and the denominator of these fractions: reduce the debt and work for the growth of the cash flow through increase of production and cost cuts. In the same way we must permanently seek low costs, a basic condition in any company for the generation of value regardless of the economic cycle and most important still in the oil industry, typically with high exposure to the cycles of global economic activity. Digital transformation, employing massive digitization, data analytics, and artificial intelligence is essential for generating efficiency gains and lower costs. Respecting people and the environment and preserving the safety of our operations should be a golden rule. Oil and gas exploration and production activity is exposed to a wide range of risks, including operational risks that once materialized have enormous potential for destruction of value and even threaten the survival of a company. We work tirelessly to minimize them and at the same time strengthen our ability to respond to any negative events. The rate of recordable injury rate reached 1.01 accidents per million man-hours, with a decrease of 6.5% over 2017. Despite the progress in this indicator, the occurrence of three fatalities saddens and embarrasses us. The loss of human life, whatever its explanation, is unacceptable. Our permanent goal is zero fatalities. The objective of maximizing value for shareholders can under no circumstances dispense with attention to the safety of people and operations and the preservation of the environment nor result in underestimation of risks for which goals are achieved. We believe that our transformational change agenda is capable of creating considerable value for shareholders and for Brazil in the future. We can say then that the best days of Petrobras are still ahead of us. 2018 Highlights Free cash flow reached a record of R$ 54.6 billion, 2018 being the fourth consecutive year of positive free cash flow after many years of negative values.

Record adjusted EBITDA of R$ 114.9 billion, an increase of 50% over 2017.

Net income of R$ 25.8 billion, R$ 1.98 per share, the first in a series of annual losses since 2014.

This result, which includes negative effects of R$ 10 billion in special items, was also influenced by the significant increase in average prices (Brent) of 31%, the depreciation of the real vis-à-vis the US dollar of 14%, reduction of interest paid due to the decline of debt (R$ 1.1 billion) and the accounting gain derived from the regularization of credits against Eletrobrás (R$ 5.3 billion).

Total compensation to shareholders will be R$ 7.1 billion, of which R$ 0.2535 per common share and R$ 0.9225 per preferred share.

Our gross debt decreased significantly, from US$ 126.3 billion in 2015 to US$ 84.4 billion at the end of 2018.

Looking to make the company's capital allocation more efficient, the availability of cash, which was already US$ 25 billion in the past and reached US$ 15 billion in 2018, is expected to converge to around US$ 10 billion together with revolving credit lines.

Investments were made in operations maintenance and production growth in the amount of US$ 12 billion against US$ 13.6 billion in 2017. At the same time, disinvestments provided cash inflows of US$ 6 billion.

Oil and gas production reached 2.63 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboed), 2.53 Mboed in Brazil and 101 thousand boed in other countries, 5% lower than in 2017.

Production in the pre-salt layer accounted for 45% of total oil and gas, post-salt deep water and ultra deep water 39%, shallow water 5% and land fields 11% versus 40%, 43%, 6% and 11%, respectively, in 2017.

Our production has been practically stagnant during the last five years, which is due to several factors, such as the absence of exploratory auctions in Brazil for five years (2008-2013), systematic delays in the development of partly associated with projects that had rigid demands of local content and the natural decline of mature onshore and shallow water fields.

The average lifting cost in Brazil was US$ 10.90 per barrel, a reduction of 3.3% compared to 2017.

The average lifting cost tends to decline as the pre-salt fields, costing around US$ 7 / boe, continue to increase their share in Petrobras' total production, initiatives to increase productivity and cost cuts have more success.

Four new production systems started production, three in the pre-salt in the Santos Basin (P-74, P-75 and P-69) and one in the Campos Basin (FPSO Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes).

In February 2019 two production systems - P-67 and P-76 - began to produce in the pre-salt in the Santos Basin. Highlights of the 4Q18 Net income was R$ 2.1 billion, reflecting the reduction in Brent and margins in the sales of oil products and the occurrence of special items, which totaled R$ 6.3 billion, such as an agreement with ANP related to the Parque das Baleias, impairment and losses with contingencies. On the other hand, there was a growth of 6% in production and 45% in oil exports. Adjusted EBITDA was R$ 29.2 billion and Free Cash Flow R$ 17.1 billion. If special items were excluded, net income would be R$ 8 billion and adjusted EBITDA R$ 31 billion. Top Goals We have met our security metrics and exceeded our financial metrics. The net debt to Adjusted EBITDA * ratio decreased to 2.34, lower than the target of 2.5 established for 2018, and net debt* reached $69.4 billion, a reduction of 18% over 2017. In addition, the active management of debt made it possible to lengthen the average term to 9.14 years, with an average rate of 6.1%.* 2017 2018 TARGET 2018 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA TRI*alert threshold 3.67 1.08 2.34 1.01 2.5 1.0* Perspectives In 2019, we projected an increase in oil and natural gas production to 2.8 million boed, with 2.3 million bpd of oil in Brazil. This growth will be made possible by the ramp-up of the newly installed platforms and the start-up of the P-77 and P-68. We will continue to divest and reduce financial leverage, maintaining capital discipline and optimizing portfolio, debt and cash management. *See definitions of Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt in the Glossary and their reconciliations in the Liquidity and Capital Resources sections, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Net Indebtedness. Consolidated accounting information audited by independent auditors in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS). *These presentations may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements only reflect expectations of the Company's managers regarding future economic conditions, as well as the Company's performance, financial performance and results, among others. The terms "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "objective", "should", and similar terms, which evidently involve risks and uncertainties that may or may not be anticipated by the Company and therefore are not guarantees of future results of the Company and therefore, the future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations and the reader should not rely exclusively The Company does not undertake to update the presentations and forecasts in the light of new information or future developments, and the values reported for 2018 onwards are estimates or targets. BR GAAP or IFRS. These indicators do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to indicators with a similar description used by or We provide these indicators because we use them as measures of company performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial metrics that have been disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS. Notice to US Investors-The SEC only allows oil and gas companies to include in their filed reports proven reserves that the Company has proven by production or conclusive training tests that are economically and legally feasible under current economic and operating conditions. We have used some terms in this presentation, such as findings, that SEC guidelines prohibit us from using in our archived reports. 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Oil Production k boed 2,669 2,787 2,790 2,767 2,628 Revenue R$ billion 337.3 321.6 282.6 283.7 349.8 Gross Profit R$ billion 80.4 98.6 90 91.6 124.5 Net Income R$ billion -21.6 -34.8 -14.8 -0.4 25.8 Adjusted EBITDA R$ billion 59.9 76.8 88.7 76.6 114.9 CAPEX R$ billion 81.8 70.8 48.1 42.4 41.2 Free Cash Flow R$ billion -23 44.2 41.6 44.1 54.6 Gross Debt R$ billion 351 493 385.8 361.5 326.9 Gross Debt/OCF R$/R$ 5.64 5.69 4.30 4.18 3.41 Gross Debt/Adjusted EBITDA R$/R$ 5.86 6.42 4.35 4.72 2.85 Adjusted EBITDA/boe(E&P) US$/boe 35.0 14.7 15.4 20.2 29.5 *See definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Gross Margin, Total capital expenditures and investments, Operating Margin and Net Margin in glossary and the respective reconciliation in Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA. Table 01 - Main Items and Consolidated Economic Indicators Sales revenues Gross profit Operating expenses Operating income (loss) Net finance income (expense) Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras Market capitalization (Parent Company) Adjusted EBITDA* Adjusted EBITDA margin* (%) Gross margin* (%) Operating margin* (%) Net margin* (%) Total capital expenditures and investments* Exploration & Production Refining, Transportation and Marketing Gas & Power Distribution Biofuel Corporate Average commercial selling rate for U.S. dollar Period-end commercial selling rate for U.S. dollar Variation of the period-end commercial selling rate for U.S. dollar (%) Rever Tradução Domestic basic oil products price (R$/bbl) Brent crude (R$/bbl) Brent crude (US$/bbl) Domestic Sales Price Crude oil (U.S. dollars/bbl) Natural gas (U.S. dollars/bbl) International Sales price Crude oil (U.S. dollars/bbl) Natural gas (U.S. dollars/bbl) Total sales volume (Mbbl/d)** Diesel Gasoline Fuel oil Naphtha LPG Jet fuel Others Total oil products Ethanol, nitrogen fertilizers, renewables and other products Natural gas Total domestic market Crude oil, oil products and others exports International sales Total international market Total R$ million 2018 Jan-Dec 2017 2018 x 2017 (%) 4Q-2018 3Q-2018 4Q18 X 3Q18 (%) 4Q-2017 349,836 283,695 23 124,543 91,595 36 (61,586) (55,971) (10) 62,957 35,624 77 (21,100) (31,599) 33 25,779 (446) 5880 1.98 (0.03) 6700 316,093 216,045 46 114,852 76,557 50 33 27 6 36 32 4 18 13 5 7 31,503 (20,046) 11,457 (5,366) 98,260 (6) 76,512 34,644 (9) 25,203 (17,625) (14) (26,617) 17,019 (33) (1,414) (5,841) 8 (7,598) 2,102 0.16 6,644 0.51 (68) (5,477)

(69) (0.42) 316,093 298,477 6 216,045 29,160 29,856 (2) 12,986 31 30 1 17 34 35 (1) 33 12 17 (5) (2) −7 2 7 (5) (7) 49,370 42,528 4,103 48,220 39,650 4,093 2 7− 1,607 3,602 (55) 500 345 45 61 112 (46) 571 3.65 3.87 17.1 418 37 3.19 14 3.31 17 1.5 16 299.70 260.18 71.04 66.66 42.87 66.13 24.34 226.37 32 173.30 50 54.27 31 10,270 1,427 581 177 2 202 3.81 3.87 (3.2) 15,454 (18) 14,790 13,565 (24) 12,802 1,155 24 1,104 435 34 574 129 37 116 29 (93) 62 141 3.95 4.00 3.8 43 132 (4) 3.25 (3) 3.31 (7) 4.4 312.35 257.7067.76 66.71 49.45 68.55 23.11 330.33 298.22 75.27 70.14 42.30 68.72 22.73 (5) 246.29 (14) 199.48(10) 61.39 50.48 32 37.82 13 (5) 55.82 17 38.72 47.16 40 20.79 17 −54.04

2 22.23 784 717 9 459 521 (12) 45 61 (26) 97 134 (28) 231 235 (2) 108 101 7 163 171 (5) 814 460 41 96 228 111 884 (8) 692 433 6 501 54 (24) 68 102 (6) 113 241 (5) 230 111 −105 169 (9) 176 1,887 1,940 (3) 71 112 (37) 345 361 (4) 1,903 80 322 1,994 (5) 1,885 77 4 121 2,303 2,413 (5) 608 672 (10) 236 242 (2) 2,305 644 225 2,438 367 512 231 (12) 386(5) 2,392 26 550(3) 246 3,147 844 914 (8) 3,327 (5) 3,174 869 3,181 743 17− 796 3,188 * See definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Gross Margin, Total capital expenditures and investments, Operating Margin and Net Margin in glossary and the respective reconciliation in Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA. ** The operational data are not audited by the independent auditor.

