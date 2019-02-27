Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Financial Report 2018 Results (IFRS in USD)

FINANCIAL REPORT

Rio de Janeiro

February 27th, 2018

2018 Results:

Derived from audited consolidated financial information reviewed by independent auditors, stated in millions of U.S. dollars, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB.

Sales revenue increased by 8% to US$ 95,584 million, reflecting higher domestic oil products prices, mainly diesel and gasoline and exports, accompanied by a 31% increase in the Brent price despite the depreciation of 14% in the Brazilian real. In spite of the higher volume of diesel sales, there was a drop in the domestic volume of oil products sales of 3% and exports of 10% due to lower production of oil.

When the Brazilian real appreciates relative to the U.S. dollar, the effect is to generally increase both revenues and expenses when expressed in U.S. dollars. When the Brazilian real depreciates relative to the U.S. dollar, the effect is to generally decrease revenues and expenses when expressed in U.S. dollars.The foreign exchange translation effects on the Company's results are shown in itemVII - Foreign Exchange Translation Effects on Results of Operations in 2018.

There was an increase in selling expenses, mainly due to foreign exchange translation effects. There was also a reduction in general and administrative expenses.

Net income in 2018 was US$ 7,340 million, equivalent to US$ 0.56 EPS, reflecting higher operating income and improved financial results, due to lower interest expenses as a result of lower indebtedness and higher due to the renegotiation of debts of the electric sector.

Net cash provided by operating activities reached US$ 26,731 million in 2018, a 3% decrease from 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA reached US$ 31,772 million, an increase of 32%, because of higher margins in domestic and export sales, in line with the increase in Brent and the reduction in operating expenses.

Free cash flow of US$ 15,173 million was 9.5% higher than 2017, reflecting the increase in proceeds from divestments.

The investments totaled US$ 12,666 million in 2018, lower than the estimate for 2018-2022 business plan, due to delays in activities related to the construction of platforms, which led to the postponement of a few months of start-up and delays in drilling and completion of wells in fields given the requirements for environmental licensing.

The divestments resulted in a cash inflow of US$ 5,716 million, especially the partnership projects with Equinor in the Roncador field, Total in Lapa and Iara and Murphy in the Gulf of Mexico.

Petrobras reached the net debt target of US$ 69,378 million at the end of 2018 and the net debt / adjusted EBITDA (in Brazilian real), reaching 2.32, below the target of 2.5.

Additional information about operating results of 2018 x2017, see"Additional Information" item II.

Table of Contents

I. Summary of Financial Information and Consolidated Economic Indicators

II. Results of Operations of 2018 compared to 2017

III. Results by Business Segment a) Exploration and Production b) Refining, Transportation and Marketing c) Gas & Power d) Distribution

IV. Liquidity and Capital Resources

V. Consolidated Debt

VI. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Metric

VII. Foreign Exchange Translation Effects on Results of Operations of 2018

VIII. Summary of Unaudited Financial Statements

IX. Segment Information

X. Glossary

I. Summary Financial Information and Consolidated Economic Indicators

US$ million Jan-Dec 2018 2017 Sales revenues 95,584 88,827 8 Gross profit 34,067 28,680 19 Operating expenses (16,635) (17,461) 5 Operating income (loss) 17,432 11,219 55 Net finance income (expense) (5,857) (9,895) 41 Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras 7,173 (91) 7,982 Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras 0.55 (0.01) 5,600 Adjusted EBITDA* 31,502 24,039 31 Adjusted EBITDA margin* (%) 33 27 6 Gross margin* (%) 36 32 4 Operating margin* (%) 18 13 5 Net margin* (%) 8 − 8 Total capital expenditures * 13,439 15,084 (11) Exploration & Production 11,592 12,397 (6) Refining, Transportation and Marketing 1,107 1,284 (14) Gas & Power 433 1,127 (62) Distribution 136 109 25 Biofuel 16 35 (54) Corporate 155 132 17 Average commercial selling rate for U.S. dollar (R$/U.S.$) 3.65 3.19 14 Period-end commercial selling rate for U.S. dollar (R$/U.S.$) 3.87 3.31 17 Variation of the period-end commercial selling rate for U.S. dollar (%) 17.10 1.50 16 Domestic basic oil products price (U.S.$/bbl) 81.46 70.94 15 Brent crude (U.S.$/bbl) 71.04 54.27 31 Domestic Sales price Crude oil (U.S.$/bbl) 66.66 50.48 32 Natural gas (U.S.$/bbl) 42.87 37.82 13 International Sales price Crude oil (U.S.$/bbl) 66.13 47.16 40 Natural gas (U.S.$/bbl) 24.34 20.79 17 Total sales volume (Mbbl/d)*** Diesel 784 717 9 Gasoline 459 521 (12) Fuel oil 45 61 (26) Naphtha 97 134 (28) LPG 231 235 (2) Jet fuel 108 101 7 Others 163 171 (5) Total oil products 1,887 1,940 (3) Ethanol, nitrogen fertilizers, renewables and other products 71 112 (37) Natural gas 345 361 (4) Total domestic market 2,303 2,413 (5) Crude oil, oil products and other exports 608 672 (10) International sales** 236 242 (2) Total international market 844 914 (8) Total 3,147 3,327 (5)  (%)

See definition of Capital Expenditures, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Gross Margin, Operating Margin and Net Margin in glossary and the reconciliation in Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA metric.

** International sales (excluding export sales), which consist of sales of crude oil, natural gas and oil products that are purchased, produced and refined abroad.

II. Results of Operations of 2018 compared to 2017

The main functional currency of the Petrobras Group is the Brazilian real, which is the functional currency of the parent company and its Brazilian subsidiaries. As the presentation currency of the Petrobras Group is the U.S. dollar, the results of operations in Brazilian reais are translated into U.S. dollars using the average exchange rates prevailing during the period. For detailed information aboutforeign exchange translation effects on the Company's income statement, see item VII "Foreign Exchange TranslationEffects onResults of Operations of 2018".1

Sales revenues were US$ 95,584 million in 2018, an 8% increase (US$ 6,757 million) when compared to US$ 88,827 million in 2017, mainly due to:

Increase in domestic revenues (US$ 2,686 million), mainly as a result of: Increase in oil products revenues (US$ 4,944 million), primarily reflecting an increase in the average prices of diesel, gasoline and other oil products following the increase in international prices, as well as an increase in diesel sales volume due to lower imports from competitors. These effects were partially offset by the decrease in sales volume mainly for gasoline, due to a higher portion of ethanol in fuel market, as well as lower sales of naphtha to Braskem; Decrease in electricity revenues (US$ 1,516 million), following lower prices when expressed in U.S. dollars;

Higher export revenues (US$ 2,850 million), driven by an increase in international prices of crude oil and oil products and by higher volume of gasoline export due to the higher market share of ethanol in the domestic market, partially offset by the decrease in crude oil volume exported due to lower production; and

Higher revenues from operations abroad (US$ 1,221 million) following higher international prices.

Cost of sales was US$ 61,517 million in 2018, a 2% increase (US$ 1,370 million) compared to US$ 60,147 million in 2017, mainly due to:

Higher production tax expenses and import costs of crude oil, oil products and natural gas, due to higher international prices. Production taxes were also impacted by increased production in fields with higher special participation rates;

Increased costs from operations abroad, following higher international prices;

Higher share of crude oil imports on feedstock processed and of LNG on sales mix, due to lower production; and

Foreign exchange translation effects partially offset the aforementioned factors due to the decrease of the average cost of sales when expressed in U.S. dollars, reflecting the depreciation of the average Brazilian real.

Selling expenses were US$ 4,631 million in 2018, a 2% increase (US$ 93 million) compared to US$ 4,538 million in 2017, mainly due to:

Increased impairment of trade and other receivables, primarily relating to companies from the electricity sector;

Higher expenses with LNG regasification terminals and coastal navigation services (cabotage); and

Higher transportation charges, due to the payment of tariffs for the use of third party gas pipelines, following the sale of Nova Transportadora do Sudeste (NTS) in April 2017.

General and administrative expenses were US$ 2,455 million in 2018, a 16% decrease (US$ 463 million) compared to US$ 2,918 million in 2017, mainly due to lower expenses with outsourced consulting, IT and administrative services, following financial discipline of controlling expenses.

Exploration costs were US$ 524 million in 2018, a 35% decrease (US$ 276 million) compared to US$ 800 million in 2017, mainly due to lower exploration expenditures written off with projects without commercial feasibility (US$ 192 million) and to decreased provisions related to contractual penalties arising from local content requirements (US$ 91 million).

Other taxes were US$ 752 million in 2018, a US$ 1,091 million decrease compared to US$ 1,843 million in 2017, mainly as a result of theCompany's decision, in2017, to benefit from the Tax Settlement Programs which generated an expense of US$ 883 million in that year.

Impairment of assets in the amount of US$ 2,005 million was recognized in 2018 mainly for E&P and RTM assets (US$ 1,391 million and US$ 442 million, respectively), primarily driven by higher estimates of decommissioning costs in producing properties in Brazil, the sale of production fields in Gulf of Mexico and lower freight rates forecasts pertaining to transportation assets. In 2017, impairment charges of US$1,191 million were mainly related to RTM and Gas & Power assets (US$781 million and US$446 million, respectively), mainly due to higher costs of raw materials and the lower refining margin projection, as well as the lower expectation of a successful sale of fertilizers and nitrogen products plants.

Other income and expenses totaled US$ 5,626 million in expenses in 2018, a US$ 27 million increase compared to the US$ 5,599 million in expenses in 2017, mainly due to:

The agreement to settle Lava Jato Investigations with U.S. Authorities (US$ 895 million) in the 3T-2018;

An increase provision for legal, administrative and arbitration proceedings (US$ 1,142 million), mainly affected by: i) unitization agreements with ANP related to the Parque das Baleias complex entered into in 4Q-2018 (US$ 928 million); and ii) arbitration in the United States for drilling service agreement related to Titanium Explorer (Vantage) drillship (US$ 698 million). These factors were partially offset by reversal of provision related to proceedings regarding the agreement to settle tax debts with the State of Mato Grosso in the 3Q-2018 (US$ 347 million), as well as the reversal of disputes involving state taxes after joining Rio de Janeiro State Tax Amnesty Program in the 4Q-2018 (US$ 319 million);

Losses on the fair value of commodities put options related to the hedge of part of crude oil production (US$ 409 million) that were made in 2018;

These increases in other expenses were partially offset by expenses in 2017 related to the agreement to settle the Class Action in the United States (US$ 3,449 million); and

Decrease in the net gain on the sale and write-off of assets (US$ 1,079 million), mainly driven by the US$ 1,952 million gain on sale of interests in NTS recognized in 2017, partially offset by the gains, in 2018, on sale of Lapa and Iara fields (US$ 689 million) and by the contingent payment received for the sale of Carcará area (US$ 300 million).

Net finance expense was US$ 5,857 million in 2018, a 41% decrease (US$ 4,038 million) when compared to the expense US$ 9,895 million in 2017, mainly due to:

Lower debt interest and charges (US$ 1,161 million) due to lower interest expenses following pre-payment of debts;

Financial income recognized in 2018 based on the agreements reached and conclusion of the privatization process of companies in the electricity sector (US$ 1,418 million); and

Finance expenses in 2017 following the Company's decision to benefit from Brazilian federal settlement programs (US$837 million).

There were positive results in equity-accounted investments of US$ 523 million in 2018, a 22% decrease (US$ 150 million) compared to US$ 673 million in 2017, due to lower results in associates of the petrochemical sector, notably Braskem.

Income tax expenses were US$ 4,684 million in 2018, a 156% increase (US$ 2,856 million) compared to US$ 1,828 million in 2017, as a result of higher taxable income (before taxes) of the period and of the non-deductible expenses of agreements with U.S. authorities to close investigations related to Lava Jato Operation, partially offset by the tax benefits from the deduction of interest on capitaldistribution and by the Company's decision, in 2017, to benefit from the Tax Settlement Programs (Programas de Regularização de Tributos Federais).