Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Handbook for Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting - September 30, 2019

Any person present at the meetings must evidence his/her status of shareholder, under article 126 of Law No. 6.404, of 12-15-1976. If any shareholder wishes to be represented, he/she must comply with the provisions of paragraph 1 of article 126 of the referred Law and article 13 of Petrobras By Law, upon presentation of the following documents:

Representative's ID; Power of attorney providing for the principal's special powers, the signature of which must be certified in a notary public's office (original or authenticated copy); Copy of the articles of organization/incorporation of principal or bylaws of the fund, if applicable; Copy of the investiture instrument or an equivalent document evidencing the powers of the grantor of the power of attorney, if applicable.

It is requested that the shareholders represented by attorneys file, within at least three days in advance, the documents listed above in room 1803 (Shareholder Service Center) of the registered office. For those who will present the documentation on the day of the meetings, the Company hereby informs that it is able to receive them from 11:00 a.m. at the place where the meeting will be held.

In case of stock lending, the borrower will be in charge of exercising the voting right, except as otherwise provided in the agreement entered into between the parties.

The Company informs that the instructions for distance voting, which is dealt with in CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, are included in the Manual of the Meeting.

It is available to shareholders in room 1803 (Attendance to the Shareholder) of the Company's

Headquarters Building, and at the Company's electronic addresses (http://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) (http://www.cvm.gov.br), all documentation pertinent to the matters that will be resolved at this Extraordinary General Meeting, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009.

Rio de Janeiro, August 28th, 2019.

Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira

Chairman of Board of Directors