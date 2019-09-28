Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Handbook for Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting - September 30, 2019

Log in
09/28/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

September 30th, 2019

INDEX

Invitation

3

Call Notice

4

Distance Voting Ballot Form

6

Items to be discussed in the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM):

I. Merger of Petrobras Logística de Gás S.A. ("Logigás") into Petrobras

9

Annex I - Protocol and Justification of the Incorporation of Logigás

11

Annex II - Appraisal Report

18

Annex III - Contract with KPMG

29

Annex IV - Fiscal council meeting extract and opinion about the incorporation of

45

Logigás

Annex V - Forms related to Incorporation (in accordance with Exhibit 20A and 21 of

49

CVM Instruction 481)

Annex VI - Investment Committee meeting extract about the

67

incorporation of Logigás

Annex VII - Board of Directors meeting extract about the

69

incorporation of Logigás

Annex VIII - December 31st, 2018 Financial Statements - Logigás

71

II. Amendment proposal of Petrobras' byLaws

118

Annex I - Board comparing the current bylaws with the proposed changes

120

Annex II - Petrobras bylaws with proposed changes

127

Annex III - Petrobras' Bylaws after changes

155

III. Amend the overall amount of management compensation

183

Annex I - Information on Item 13 of the "Formulário de Referência", complying

with Art. 12 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM")

Instruction Nº 481/09

184

INVITATION

Date: September 30, 2019

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Company Headquarters Building Auditorium, at Avenida República de Chile No. 65, 1st floor, city of Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

Agenda:

Extraordinary General Meeting

I. Merger of Petrobras Logística de Gás S.A. ("Logigás") into Petrobras to:

    1. Confirm KPMG Auditores Independentes ("KPMG") as Petrobras' contractor to prepare the relevant Logigás' Evaluation Report, at book value, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 227 of the Act 6404, of 12.15.1976;
    2. Approve the Evaluation Report prepared by KPMG at book value regarding Logigás' shareholders' equity;
    3. Approve all terms and conditions of the Merger Proposal and Basis, entered into by and between Logigás and Petrobras on 08.28.2019;
    4. Approve the merger of Logigás into Petrobras, with consequent extinction of the former, without increasing Petrobras' share capital;
    5. Authorize Petrobras' Executive Board to perform all acts required for the merger to be effective and for the absorbing company and absorbed company situations to be made regular before relevant authorities.
  2. Proposal of amendment to Petrobras' Articles of Merger in order to change articles 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 29, 30, 35, 43 and 53 of said charter, and consequent consolidation of said Articles of Merger pursuant to Management proposal filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) and Company through respective electronic addresses.
  1. Amend the overall amount of management compensation, as approved by General and Special Shareholders' Meeting dated April 25, 2019, in order to include the Digital Transformation and Innovation Executive Officer's remuneration.

3

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

CALL NOTICE

The Board of Directors of Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras convenes the Company's shareholders to meet at Extraordinary General Meetings on September 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., in the auditorium of the Headquarters Building, Avenida República do Chile 65, 1st floor, in the city of Rio de Janeiro (RJ), in order to deliberate on the following matters:

Extraordinary General Meeting

I. Merger of Petrobras Logística de Gás S.A. ("Logigás") into Petrobras to:

    1. Confirm KPMG Auditores Independentes ("KPMG") as Petrobras' contractor to prepare the relevant Logigás' Evaluation Report, at book value, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 227 of the Act 6404, of 12.15.1976;
    2. Approve the Evaluation Report prepared by KPMG at book value regarding Logigás' shareholders' equity;
    3. Approve all terms and conditions of the Merger Proposal and Basis, entered into by and between Logigás and Petrobras on 08.28.2019;
    4. Approve the merger of Logigás into Petrobras, with consequent extinction of the former, without increasing Petrobras' share capital;
    5. Authorize Petrobras' Executive Board to perform all acts required for the merger to be effective and for the absorbing company and absorbed company situations to be made regular before relevant authorities.
  2. Proposal of amendment to Petrobras' Articles of Merger in order to change articles 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 29, 30, 35, 43 and 53 of said charter, and consequent consolidation of said Articles of Merger pursuant to Management proposal filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) and Company through respective electronic addresses.
  1. Amend the overall amount of management compensation, as approved by General and Special Shareholders' Meeting dated April 25, 2019, in order to include the Digital Transformation and Innovation Executive Officer's remuneration.

4

Any person present at the meetings must evidence his/her status of shareholder, under article 126 of Law No. 6.404, of 12-15-1976. If any shareholder wishes to be represented, he/she must comply with the provisions of paragraph 1 of article 126 of the referred Law and article 13 of Petrobras By Law, upon presentation of the following documents:

  1. Representative's ID;
  2. Power of attorney providing for the principal's special powers, the signature of which must be certified in a notary public's office (original or authenticated copy);
  3. Copy of the articles of organization/incorporation of principal or bylaws of the fund, if applicable;
  4. Copy of the investiture instrument or an equivalent document evidencing the powers of the grantor of the power of attorney, if applicable.

It is requested that the shareholders represented by attorneys file, within at least three days in advance, the documents listed above in room 1803 (Shareholder Service Center) of the registered office. For those who will present the documentation on the day of the meetings, the Company hereby informs that it is able to receive them from 11:00 a.m. at the place where the meeting will be held.

In case of stock lending, the borrower will be in charge of exercising the voting right, except as otherwise provided in the agreement entered into between the parties.

The Company informs that the instructions for distance voting, which is dealt with in CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, are included in the Manual of the Meeting.

It is available to shareholders in room 1803 (Attendance to the Shareholder) of the Company's

Headquarters Building, and at the Company's electronic addresses (http://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) (http://www.cvm.gov.br), all documentation pertinent to the matters that will be resolved at this Extraordinary General Meeting, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009.

Rio de Janeiro, August 28th, 2019.

Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira

Chairman of Board of Directors

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 03:22:00 UTC
