PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Hearing on Petrobras' motion to vacate arbitration award issued in the Vantage case

03/09/2019 | 12:00am EST

Rio de Janeiro, March 8, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the Press Releases of 07/03/2018, 08/29/2018 and 02/7/2019, hereby informs that today the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas heard oral argument on Petrobras's motion to vacate the arbitral Award rendered against the Company and other companies of the Petrobras System as well as the petition to confirm the Award filed by Vantage Deepwater Company and Vantage Deepwater Drilling Inc. ('Vantage'), but will issue its decision in the future.
At today's hearing, the Court denied an application made by Vantage for a temporary restraining order. It is also the case that Vantage is secured by attachments obtained in the Netherlands. As previously disclosed by Petrobras, those attachments were granted by the Dutch court on 8/22/18 and served on 8/27/18, blocking the shares of Petrobras's Netherlands-based subsidiaries and any amounts and assets due to Petrobras, arising from obligations of its Netherlands-based subsidiaries to secure payment of the Award.

The Vantage arbitration arose out of an agreement for the provision of drilling services procured by corruption, as revealed by Operation Car Wash. Petrobras continues to vigorously challenge the validity of the award before the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Additional information is presented in the 2018 financial statements, through note 31. Provisions for legal proceedings.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 04:59:05 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 362 B
EBIT 2019 75 924 M
Net income 2019 38 055 M
Debt 2019 257 B
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 9,03
P/E ratio 2020 7,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 367 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.42%94 932
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.16%254 948
PETROCHINA COMPANY10.12%205 126
TOTAL8.99%152 376
EQUINOR ASA5.58%74 763
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 297
