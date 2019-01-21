Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Nomination of new Board of Directors' Member

01/21/2019 | 11:34pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, January 21, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras informs that it received a communication from its controlling shareholder with the appointment of the Professor Nivio Ziviani to exercise the position of member of its Board of Directors.

The indication shall be submitted to the internal corporate governance procedures, including the conformity and integrity analyzes, necessary for the company's succession process, with appreciation by the Nominating, Compensation and Succession Committee, by the Board of Directors and, later, by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Prof. Nivio Ziviani is a Mechanical Engineer graduated from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG), with a master's degree in Computer Science from PUC-RJ and Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo, Canada. He is a specialist in information technology, with an outstanding academic record as well as entrepreneur.

He has published several books on algorithms and more than 120 articles in academic journals and conferences. He was Full Professor of the Department of Computer Science at UFMG, having been Emeritus Professor since 2005 and a Full Member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences since 2007. Throughout his career, he has received several awards and honors, including the National Order of Scientific Merit as Commander (2007) and the Great Cross (2018).
As an entrepreneur, he founded several companies such as Kunumi, Neemu, Akwan Information Technologies and Miner Technology Group. Prof. Ziviani is also co-creator of TodoBR search engine.

Prof. Ziviani's nomination to the Board of Directors is consistent with the focus on information technology through the transformational change process to maximize the generation of value for shareholders and Brazil.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 04:33:07 UTC
