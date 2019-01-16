Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Nomination to the Board of Directors of Petrobras

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 07:34am EST

Rio de Janeiro, January 16, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras informs that it received a letter from Mr. John Milne Albuquerque Forman resigning from his nomination, by the controlling shareholder, to be a member of the Company's Board of Directors, as disclosed in a press release of 01/14/2019.

Forman thanked for the invitation to participate in the Board of Directors and stated that the reasons for such a decision are personal, in order to avoid any discomfort or problem for the company, considering the news reported by the media since his appointment regarding a conviction in a CVM proceeding, which is currently under discussion in the judiciary.

Petrobras will promptly disclose to the market as soon as it receives from its controlling shareholder the new nomination for the vacancy that remains open on the company's Board of Directors.

Petrobras reaffirms that any nomination is subject to the company's corporate governance procedures, including the respective conformity and integrity analyzes necessary for Petrobras' succession process, with deliberation by the Nominating, Compensation and Succession Committee, and by the Board of Directors and, later, by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 12:33:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
07:37aPETROBRAS : 2018 Oil and Natural Gas Production
AQ
07:34aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Nomination to the Board of Directors of Petrobra..
PU
01/15PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : 2018 oil and natural gas production
PU
01/15PETROBRAS : - Exercise of Pre-emption Right in the Sixth Bidding Round of areas ..
AQ
01/15PETROBRAS : - Suspension of a preliminary injunction related to the Divestment P..
AQ
01/15PETROBRAS BOARD NOMINEE FINED IN 201 : documents
RE
01/15PETROBRAS : to Exercise of Pre-emption Right in the Sixth Bidding Round
AQ
01/14PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Exercise of Pre-emption Right in the Sixth Biddi..
PU
01/14PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Suspension of a preliminary injunction related t..
PU
01/14PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Changes in Petrobras' Board of Directors
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 353 B
EBIT 2018 71 588 M
Net income 2018 31 656 M
Debt 2018 287 B
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 9,87
P/E ratio 2019 8,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer
Jerônimo Antunes Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS9.48%94 380
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL3.33%249 339
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.80%188 265
TOTAL1.74%142 418
EQUINOR4.44%73 939
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 679
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.