Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Oil and natural gas production in August

Rio de Janeiro, September 24, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras informs that in August its total production of oil and gas, including natural gas liquids (NGL), was 2.47 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), with 2.35 million boed produced in Brazil and 116 thousand boed abroad.

Total production operated by the company (Petrobras and partners' share) was 3.15 million boed, with 2.99 million boed in Brazil.

Compared to the previous month, there was a reduction mainly due to the concentration of scheduled stoppages for maintenance, which occurred with FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis and FPSO Cidade de Maricá, both located in the Lula field in the pre-salt of Santos Basin, with platforms P-25 and P-31, located in the Albacora field in the post-salt of Campos Basin, and also the continuation of the Mexilhão platform stoppage.

The tables below detail the production values.

Petrobras Total Production Brazil + Abroad (millions boed) July 2018 August 2018 Monthly variation Cumulative 2018 Target 2.60 2.47 -5.1% 2.6 2.7 Petrobras oil production Brazil (millions bpd) July 2018 August 2018 Monthly variation Cumulative 2018 Target 2.01 1.92 -4.9% 2.0 2.1

Petrobras maintains its commitment to the production target disclosed in the Business and Management Plan 2018-2022, considering the ramp-up production of the platforms that have already started operation this year (P-74, in the Búzios field, and FPSO Cidade de Campos, in the Tartaruga Verde e Mestiça field) and the beginning of the production of new systems planned for the 4th quarter of 2018.