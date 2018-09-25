Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Oil and natural gas production in August

09/25/2018 | 01:14am CEST

Rio de Janeiro, September 24, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras informs that in August its total production of oil and gas, including natural gas liquids (NGL), was 2.47 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), with 2.35 million boed produced in Brazil and 116 thousand boed abroad.

Total production operated by the company (Petrobras and partners' share) was 3.15 million boed, with 2.99 million boed in Brazil.

Compared to the previous month, there was a reduction mainly due to the concentration of scheduled stoppages for maintenance, which occurred with FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis and FPSO Cidade de Maricá, both located in the Lula field in the pre-salt of Santos Basin, with platforms P-25 and P-31, located in the Albacora field in the post-salt of Campos Basin, and also the continuation of the Mexilhão platform stoppage.

The tables below detail the production values.

Petrobras Total Production Brazil + Abroad (millions boed)

July

2018

August

2018

Monthly variation

Cumulative 2018

Target

2.60

2.47

-5.1%

2.6

2.7

Petrobras oil production Brazil (millions bpd)

July

2018

August

2018

Monthly variation

Cumulative 2018

Target

2.01

1.92

-4.9%

2.0

2.1

Petrobras maintains its commitment to the production target disclosed in the Business and Management Plan 2018-2022, considering the ramp-up production of the platforms that have already started operation this year (P-74, in the Búzios field, and FPSO Cidade de Campos, in the Tartaruga Verde e Mestiça field) and the beginning of the production of new systems planned for the 4th quarter of 2018.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 23:13:04 UTC
