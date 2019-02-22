Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Oil and natural gas production in January

Rio de Janeiro, February 22, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that in January its total production of oil and gas, including natural gas liquids (NGL), was 2.61 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), of which 2.54 million boed produced in Brazil and 73 thousand boed abroad.

The company's total operated production (Petrobras and partners' share) was 3.27 million boed, of which 3.17 million boed in Brazil.

Compared to the previous month, there was a decrease mainly due to the maintenance of the P-74, FPSO Cidade de Mangaratiba and FPSO Cidade de Sao Paulo platforms, located respectively in the fields of Búzios, Lula (Iracema Sul area) and Sapinhoá, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, and in the FPSO Cidade de Niteroi platform, located in the Marlim Leste field, and the P-58 platform, in Parque das Baleias, both in the Campos Basin.

The following table breaks down the production values.

Total Proprietary Production Brazil + Abroad (million boed) December

2018 January

2019 Monthly

Change 2019 Target 2.70 2.61 -3% 2.8

The company keeps its commitment to the production target disclosed in the 2019-2023 Business and Management Plan, in view of the production ramp-up of platforms that have already started operation this year (P-67 in the Lula field, and P-76 in the Buzios field) and the start up of two new units planned for 2019.