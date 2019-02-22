Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Oil and natural gas production in January

0
02/22/2019 | 06:02pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, February 22, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that in January its total production of oil and gas, including natural gas liquids (NGL), was 2.61 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), of which 2.54 million boed produced in Brazil and 73 thousand boed abroad.

The company's total operated production (Petrobras and partners' share) was 3.27 million boed, of which 3.17 million boed in Brazil.

Compared to the previous month, there was a decrease mainly due to the maintenance of the P-74, FPSO Cidade de Mangaratiba and FPSO Cidade de Sao Paulo platforms, located respectively in the fields of Búzios, Lula (Iracema Sul area) and Sapinhoá, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, and in the FPSO Cidade de Niteroi platform, located in the Marlim Leste field, and the P-58 platform, in Parque das Baleias, both in the Campos Basin.

The following table breaks down the production values.

Total Proprietary Production Brazil + Abroad (million boed)

December
2018

January
2019

Monthly
Change

2019 Target

2.70

2.61

-3%

2.8

The company keeps its commitment to the production target disclosed in the 2019-2023 Business and Management Plan, in view of the production ramp-up of platforms that have already started operation this year (P-67 in the Lula field, and P-76 in the Buzios field) and the start up of two new units planned for 2019.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 23:01:10 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 68 575 M
Net income 2018 31 595 M
Debt 2018 285 B
Yield 2018 3,10%
P/E ratio 2018 10,74
P/E ratio 2019 9,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,91x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 387 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.37%102 928
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.15%257 681
PETROCHINA COMPANY4.30%195 248
TOTAL7.70%148 932
EQUINOR ASA7.07%76 281
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 058
