Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Partial shutdown of the Paulínia refinery (Replan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

Rio de Janeiro, August 27, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, further to the press release disclosed on 8/23/2018, reports that last Friday the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) notified the company of a precautionary measure for a partial shutdown of the Paulínia refinery (Replan), maintaining, however, utilities, tankage, and product delivery operations released.

The shutdown results from a fire that occurred last August 20, whose origin was an explosion in the tank of one of the acidic water units associated with the catalytic cracking unit, also impacting one of the atmospheric distillation units of the refinery.

The company is compiling the documents and information required by the ANP to attest the appropriate safety conditions for the safe operation resumption at the units that were not affected by the accident. Petrobras will wait for the precautionary measure to be lifted by the agency, maintaining the expectation of starting the production process on the next few days, once it was already taking similar measures to those required by ANP.

Petrobras reaffirms its commitment with the operational safety of its installations and its work force.

Facts deemed relevant on this issue will be timely disclosed to the market.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 14:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
04:32pSALE OF CONCESSIONS OF BAÚNA FIELD I : Start of the Binding Phase
PU
04:27pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Partial shutdown of the Paulínia refinery (Repla..
PU
08/24PETROBRAS : - Offers to exchange new registered securities for securities offere..
AQ
08/24PETROBRAS : - Disinvestment clarifications
AQ
08/24PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification related to the Paulínia refinery (..
PU
08/24PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Bradesco will be the new bookkeeper for Petrobra..
PU
08/23PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
08/22ADRs Trade Higher in New York; PetroBras Trades Actively
DJ
08/22PETROBRAS : and Ensco Announce Settlement Agreement
AQ
08/22PETROBRAS : - Favorable decision by CARF concerning the deductibility of product..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22REPORT : Petrobras taps diesel, gasoline, octanes markets to replace lost output 
08/21Brazil relaxes local content rules for Libra offshore oilfield 
08/20Petrobras says fire controlled at biggest refinery, fuel supplies unaffected 
08/20Oceaneering wins drill pipe riser systems contract from Petrobras 
08/17THE DAILY DRILLING REPORT'S OILFIELD : Update 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 343 B
EBIT 2018 66 034 M
Net income 2018 31 111 M
Debt 2018 252 B
Yield 2018 4,18%
P/E ratio 2018 6,89
P/E ratio 2019 5,79
EV / Sales 2018 1,48x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 256 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS14.17%62 379
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.24%273 703
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.49%208 574
TOTAL19.17%167 360
EQUINOR22.89%86 236
ENI18.84%68 911
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.