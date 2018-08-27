Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Partial shutdown of the Paulínia refinery (Replan)

Rio de Janeiro, August 27, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, further to the press release disclosed on 8/23/2018, reports that last Friday the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) notified the company of a precautionary measure for a partial shutdown of the Paulínia refinery (Replan), maintaining, however, utilities, tankage, and product delivery operations released.

The shutdown results from a fire that occurred last August 20, whose origin was an explosion in the tank of one of the acidic water units associated with the catalytic cracking unit, also impacting one of the atmospheric distillation units of the refinery.

The company is compiling the documents and information required by the ANP to attest the appropriate safety conditions for the safe operation resumption at the units that were not affected by the accident. Petrobras will wait for the precautionary measure to be lifted by the agency, maintaining the expectation of starting the production process on the next few days, once it was already taking similar measures to those required by ANP.

Petrobras reaffirms its commitment with the operational safety of its installations and its work force.

Facts deemed relevant on this issue will be timely disclosed to the market.