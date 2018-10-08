Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras ADRs Up as Election Results Push Up Brazilian Shares -- Market Mover

American depository receipts of Brazilian energy company Petroleo Brasileiro S/A (PBR), or Petrobras, are trading higher Monday in New York. Financial analysts from two companies upgraded the company Monday, and results from the weekend's presidential vote in Brazil, which revealed a strong showing by business-friendly candidate Jair Bolsonar, are helping that country's stock market to rise. At 2:46 p.m. EDT, Petrobras ADRs are up 10.7% at $15.40. More than 66 million ADRs have traded, well above the 65-day average volume of 22 million.(stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)