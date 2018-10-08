Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras ADRs Up as Election Results Push Up Brazilian Shares -- Market Mover

10/08/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

American depository receipts of Brazilian energy company Petroleo Brasileiro S/A (PBR), or Petrobras, are trading higher Monday in New York. Financial analysts from two companies upgraded the company Monday, and results from the weekend's presidential vote in Brazil, which revealed a strong showing by business-friendly candidate Jair Bolsonar, are helping that country's stock market to rise. At 2:46 p.m. EDT, Petrobras ADRs are up 10.7% at $15.40. More than 66 million ADRs have traded, well above the 65-day average volume of 22 million.(stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS 0.00% 23.96 End-of-day quote.49.49%
WTI 0.37% 74.11 Delayed Quote.24.40%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 339 B
EBIT 2018 71 939 M
Net income 2018 29 888 M
Debt 2018 285 B
Yield 2018 3,53%
P/E ratio 2018 10,27
P/E ratio 2019 7,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 331 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS49.49%86 364
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.42%283 454
PETROCHINA COMPANY13.35%232 975
TOTAL19.73%169 108
EQUINOR30.31%92 419
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%80 019
