Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras America signs agreement for sale of the Pasadena Refinery

01/30/2019 | 08:04pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, January 30, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following the press released on 05/04/2018, informs that its subsidiary Petrobras America Inc (PAI) signed today with Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a Share Purchase Agreement - SPA relating to the sale of all the shares held by PAI in the companies that encompass Pasadena's entire refining operations system in the United States.

The companies being sold comprise the Pasadena Refining System Inc. (PRSI), a company in charge of oil processing and oil products production, and PRSI Trading LLC (PRST), a company that acts as the exclusive commercial arm of PRSI, both wholly owned by Petrobras America Inc. (PAI). PRSI has processing capacity of 110,000 bpd and is located in the city of Pasadena, in the Gulf of Mexico, Texas. It is an independent refinery of the Petrobras System that can operate with medium and light petroleum streams and produces oil products that are typically traded in the US domestic market.

The transaction value comprises US$ 562 million, of which US$ 350 million corresponds to equity and US$ 212 million corresponds to working capital as of October 2018. The final transaction value is subject to working capital variation up to the closing date.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is a company owned by Chevron Corporation, the second largest integrated energy company in the United States. Its products are sold at nearly 8,000 Chevron and Texaco retail stations and it is also a major aviation fuel supplier, with four refineries with a combined capacity to process 919,000 bpd in the country.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of usual requirements, such as obtaining approvals from government antitrust authorities in the United States and Brazil.

The transaction is part of Petrobras' Partnerships and Divestments Program, in line with the 2019-2023 Business and Management Plan, which provides for the optimization of the company's portfolio.

The present disclosure to the market is pursuant to Petrobras' divestment methodology, which is in line with the special regime for asset divestment by Federal mixed-capital companies, established in Decree 9.188/2017.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 01:03:07 UTC
