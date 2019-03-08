Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras Approves Resilience Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 11:40pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, March 8, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that its Executive Board approved a Resilience Plan (Plan) meant to contribute to the maximization of value for shareholders and for Brazil.

The Plan includes additional actions to 2019-2023 PNG and is consistent with the company's five strategic pillars: (a) maximization of return on capital employed; (b) reduction of the cost of capital; (c) continuous search for low costs; (d) meritocracy; (e) respect for people and the environment and focus on operations safety.

The Plan was structured in three value generation levers, as described below.

Expansion of the divestment program, with the inclusion of more mature fields of oil and gas in land and in shallow waters, midstream and downstream assets. It is worth noting that the adjustment does not include the revision of the refineries' divestment package, still under study.

The divestments of assets in which we are not natural owners contribute to improving capital allocation, thereby increasing value generation. At the same time, they make it possible to reduce indebtedness and the cost of capital.

Recently, Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings have both improved Petrobras' credit risk on a stand-alone basis from bb- to bb and BB- to BB+, respectively, which is a first step in the process of regaining the investment grade.

The second lever comprises a decrease in manageable operating costs estimated at US$ 8.1 billion (6.6%) compared to the total amount of US$ 122.6 billion budgeted in the 2019-2023 PNG. Staff expense cuts (the company will shortly announce a voluntary severance program) as well as reduction in discretionary expenses, such as advertising, sponsorship, and others, in addition to savings from optimization of use of office buildings are the main sources of cost reduction.

The company will continue to explore opportunities for additional cost cuts through change in processes and digital transformation.

Finally, we are working to release the excess capital parked in cash, which allows its reallocation to more productive uses.

There is no forecast of changes in the investment program approved in the 2019-2023 PNG. The schedule for the new oil and gas production systems is maintained, except for Búzios 5, which will postpone its operation start-up from 2021 to 2022, in view of the delay in the platform charter procurement process, with an estimated production impact of 60 thousand boed in the 2022-2023 period.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 04:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
03/09PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Hearing on Petrobras' motion to vacate arbitrati..
PU
03/08PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras Approves Resilience Plan
PU
03/08PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras closes sale of distribution in Paragua..
PU
03/08PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Fitch Ratings raises Petrobras stand-alone credi..
PU
03/08PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras signs agreement for the sale of its st..
PU
03/08PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : FBI provides an anti-bribery squad specializing ..
AQ
03/08PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Swiss banker earned millions from Petrobras mone..
AQ
03/06PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : FBI adds an anti-bribery squad focusing on South..
AQ
03/06PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : FBI Launches Anti-Bribery Squad Focused on South..
AQ
03/06PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : FBI adds an anti-bribery squad focusing on South..
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 362 B
EBIT 2019 75 924 M
Net income 2019 38 055 M
Debt 2019 257 B
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 9,03
P/E ratio 2020 7,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 367 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.42%94 932
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.16%254 948
PETROCHINA COMPANY10.12%205 126
TOTAL8.99%152 376
EQUINOR ASA5.58%74 763
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 297
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.