PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras Pays $700 Million to Drilling Firm Over Alleged Contract Breach

06/21/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

By Bowdeya Tweh

Petroleo Brasileiro SA has paid $700 million to an offshore drilling firm after an arbitrator determined the oil giant breached a contract and left invoices unpaid in connection with work performed in the Gulf of Mexico in 2015.

"We are very pleased with Petrobras's decision to make payment in satisfaction of the arbitration award and related U.S. judgment," said Ihab Toma, chief executive of Vantage Drilling International, in prepared remarks on Friday. "As always, we continue to focus on our business, and on providing the best service to our clients."

The dispute developed after Petrobras ended a drilling-services agreement with Vantage for the Titanium Explorer in 2015.

In July 2018, an international arbitration panel awarded Vantage and a subsidiary $622 million in damages plus interest. A Houston federal court judge confirmed the arbitration award in May.

Petrobras said Friday it has appealed the decision in Houston federal court upholding the arbitration award and that it will "continue to take all measures to defend its interests."

Petrobras previously recorded a provision in connection with the matter in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS 2.76% 28.28 End-of-day quote.21.34%
WTI 0.19% 57.58 Delayed Quote.20.31%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 355 B
EBIT 2019 70 077 M
Net income 2019 29 814 M
Debt 2019 282 B
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,67
P/E ratio 2020 8,10
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capitalization 382 B
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS21.34%92 747
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.86%253 149
PETROCHINA COMPANY-3.19%178 973
TOTAL5.44%138 575
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)65.27%85 352
GAZPROM PAO--.--%85 352
