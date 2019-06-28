Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras Prepares to Sell Four Refineries -Reuters

--Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PBR), or Petrobras, said Friday it was preparing to sell four oil refineries in that country, Reuters reported.

--The day before, the company's chief executive said it expected to sell at least one refinery by the end of the year, the report said.

--Earlier this year, CEO Roberto Castello Branco said he wanted to make changes to the company, including decreasing costs through divestments and being a low-cost producer.

