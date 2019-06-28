Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras Prepares to Sell Four Refineries -Reuters

06/28/2019 | 02:43pm EDT

--Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PBR), or Petrobras, said Friday it was preparing to sell four oil refineries in that country, Reuters reported.

--The day before, the company's chief executive said it expected to sell at least one refinery by the end of the year, the report said.

--Earlier this year, CEO Roberto Castello Branco said he wanted to make changes to the company, including decreasing costs through divestments and being a low-cost producer.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-petrobras-divestiture/brazils-petrobras-says-it-has-begun-sale-process-for-four-refineries-idUSKCN1TT1KQ

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS -1.59% 27.23 End-of-day quote.22.00%
WTI -2.04% 58.27 Delayed Quote.29.82%
